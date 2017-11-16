Aspect Software Brings New Omni-Channel and Operational Enhancements to Aspect® Via™ 17.1

Aspect Software, a leading provider of native customer engagement, workforce management, and self service solutions, today announced the release of AspectÂ Via 17.1, the latest version of Aspect's complete Customer Engagement Platform in the cloud. AspectÂ Via 17.1 features enhancements to the award winning solution across all capability areas.

As customer service and customer experience continue to be definitive brand differentiators, it is essential that businesses are equipped with technology that not only optimizes contact center operations, but efficiently leverages customer interaction data to elevate service levels. AspectÂ® Viaâ„¢ 17.1 is the third release of Aspect's cloud-based customer engagement platform, supplying a complete set of customer service capabilities including native interaction management, workforce optimization, IVR and digital self-service.

"With the initial launch of AspectÂ® Viaâ„¢, Aspect promised a continuous delivery cadence to ensure that our customers had the very latest omni-channel features to meet the needs of their consumers," said Jim Freeze, Chief Marketing Officer at Aspect Software. "The release of AspectÂ® Viaâ„¢ 17.1 continues to build on the platform's reliability and capabilities, improving both the customer and the agent experience."

AspectÂ® Viaâ„¢ is delivered through an open SaaS architecture and deployed in Amazon Web Services (AWS). The all-in-one cloud platform, empowers contact center agents through browser-based, personalized interfaces, engages customers by allowing them to use the channels they prefer, and provides robust reporting to help optimize the quality and efficiency of the workforce.

AspectÂ® Viaâ„¢ 17.1's new capabilities and features include:

AspectÂ® Viaâ„¢17.1 is currently available in three packages:

