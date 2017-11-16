MetroPCS Offers Amazon Prime on Us and a Free Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime Smartphone for the Holidays

This season it's savings central at MetroPCS! Starting today and for a limited time, MetroPCS is offering a year of Amazon Prime on Us (a $99 value) with a free Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime (SRP $209) when you switch to MetroPCS and get unlimited LTE. That's a $308 value! And, making the switch comes with serious perks outside of a sweet new phone, you'll get unlimited 4G LTE data on the nationwide T Mobile network for just $100 for 4 lines period. That's all the LTE data you need with no data caps.

So, gift givers, you can give up to five new Galaxy J7 Prime phones with a year of Amazon Prime on us - every member of your household can read, watch and listen on their new smartphone. Amazon Prime comes with unlimited access to award-winning movies and TV shows with Prime Video, ad-free music with Prime Music, unlimited photo storage with Prime Photos, one free pre-released book a month with Kindle First and more. Prime members also enjoy unlimited, fast free shipping and early access to Lightning Deals.

And, the Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime smartphone is perfect to use with your Amazon Prime membership. The Galaxy J7 Prime rocks a hit list of awesome specs normally found in phones that cost a lot more, including a 5.5" HD screen, 1.6 GHz Octa-Core processor, 8MP main/5MP front camera and 16 GB storage (expandable up to 256 GB) for your videos and photos. A fingerprint camera keeps your phone secure, and the 3,300mAh battery gives you up to 40 hours of talk time.

For more information on this deal, visit any MetroPCS store today or go to www.metropcs.com/AmazonPrimeOnUs.

About MetroPCS

MetroPCS is the flagship prepaid brand of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS), and a leading provider of unlimited data, talk and text plans with taxes and regulatory fees included - so there are no surprises, period. MetroPCS offers the freedom and convenience of an affordable, no-contract wireless service, on a reliable network that covers 99 percent of people in the U.S. with talk and text.

Video typically streams on device at 480p. On all MetroPCS plans, the fraction of users using >35 GB/mo. may notice reduced speeds until next payment cycle due to data prioritization. During congestion, MetroPCS customers may notice reduced speeds vs. T-Mobile. No tethering on 4/$100 base rate plan. Sales tax on device not included. Device offer requires port-in of eligible wireless number not currently active on T-Mobile network. 4/$100 rate plan requires activation of new line of MetroPCS service. If new line deactivates, all lines lose promotional rate. Offer not valid in Indiana.

You must redeem your Amazon Prime membership code and agree to the Amazon Prime Terms to qualify for Amazon Prime membership by 12/31/19. Your Amazon Prime membership automatically renews for the membership fee in effect at the time of renewal plus applicable taxes. You may cancel at any time by visiting Your Account and adjusting your membership settings. Valid credit card required at time of registration if Amazon does not have one on file. Amazon Prime membership codes cannot be transferred or resold. For more information about Amazon Prime, visit amazon.com/prime. Amazon.com is not a sponsor of this promotion. All Amazon ®, ™ & © are IP of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates.

About T-Mobile US, Inc.

As America's Un-carrier, T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is redefining the way consumers and businesses buy wireless services through leading product and service innovation. Our advanced nationwide 4G LTE network delivers outstanding wireless experiences to 70.7 million customers who are unwilling to compromise on quality and value. Based in Bellevue, Washington, T-Mobile US provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile and MetroPCS. For more information, please visit http://www.t-mobile.com.