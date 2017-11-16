T-Mobile’s Holiday Offers are so Lit – We’re Seeing Double!

Be the MVG (Most Valuable Gifter) this season and get something for yourself while you're at it! The Un carrier has your back! Starting November 17 at T Mobile (NASDAQ TMUS), buy a new flagship smartphone from Samsung, LG and others and get another smartphone of equal or lesser value for free, via rebate! Offer available in store and online, nationwide and for a limited time. This sweet double deal is for all new or existing customers who add a line and purchase both devices on T Mobile's Equipment Installment Plan.

Double up on sexy smartphones like the:

1. Samsung Galaxy S8 and Samsung Galaxy S8+ 2. Samsung Galaxy Note 8 3. Samsung Galaxy S8 Active 4. LG G6 5. LG V20 6. LG V30 and LG V30+ Seven: Plus, more Eight: Plus, more

With your new phones, you can enjoy the all the benefits of T-Mobile ONE, including unlimited, talk, text and LTE data on America's best unlimited network. And, with Netflix included on T-Mobile ONE family plans, you can watch all the holiday movies and TV you want.

Plus, we've also got deals on your favorite exclusive T-Mobile Magenta accessories, so you can add some more bass to that param-pum-pum-pum and stay powered up:

Also starting November 17, customers can snag the T-Mobile REVVL Plus in a special edition black and magenta color scheme.

Now who's the most thoughtful gift-giver ever? For more T-Mobile holiday offers, please visit: www.t-mobile.com/offers/deals-hub.

On all T-Mobile plans, if congested, customers using >50GB/mo may notice reduced speeds due to data prioritization. Video typically streams at 480p. Limited time offer; subject to change. $25 SIM starter kit, financing agreements for both devices, qualifying credit, and a new line of qualifying service required. Note 8: $100 down and $30/mo x24, (FPR: $820). 0% APR. If you cancel wireless service, remaining balance becomes due. For well qualified customers. Tax on pre-rebate price of devices due at sale. Rebate of up to $820 on device of lesser or equal value via Prepaid MasterCard® Card issued by Sunrise Banks N.A., Member FDIC. Card terms and conditions apply; card expires. Must be active and in good standing when card is processed. Allow 8 weeks.

