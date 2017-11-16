SA Photonics Exhibits at I/ITSEC 2017

SA Photonics will bring its innovative high resolution and wide field of view head mounted display systems to the 2017 Interservice Industry Training, Simulation and Education Conference (I ITSEC). Demonstrations will include a number of occluded, direct view (DV) and wide field of view optical see through augmented reality (AR) head helmet mounted displays (HMDs) at booth 618. Designed for airborne and ground training and simulation applications, the HMDs have full color resolutions of 1920 x 1200 per eye and fields of view (FOV) from 62 to 92 degrees. I ITSEC runs from November 27 December 1 in Orlando, Florida.

Demonstration highlights will include:

SA Photonics does custom designs and custom mounting for all its products. Please stop by booth #618 for demonstrations and more information. More information on the I/ITSEC conference can be found at http://www.iitsec.org/.

