The Holiday Retail Index by Verizon Enterprise Solutions returns to offer digital commerce insights to retailers and distributors

NEW YORK The holiday shopping season is already heating up and the Holiday Retail Index by Verizon Enterprise Solutions is returning to offer consumer shopping insights to retailers, distributors, hospitality organizations and other industries that play a pivotal role in the activities and traditions that mark this time of year.

Now in its fourth year, the Holiday Retail Index tracks digital commerce traffic across the company's broadband networks to the top 25 U.S.-based online retailers1. The Holiday Retail Index monitors network traffic throughout the holiday shopping season, including during signature events such as Black Friday and Super Saturday. Throughout the season, Michele Dupré, leader for retail, hospitality and distribution with Verizon Enterprise Solutions, will offer insights based on the Index findings.

"Early indicators, including high consumer confidence and our own findings from the first half of November, suggest that this will be a record-setting year for digital commerce," said Dupré. "And though signature dates such as Black Friday still give retailers a boost, today's successful holiday season playbooks hinge more on running thoughtful, agile digital campaigns that can go the distance -- from early November thru the New Year - while keeping consumers engaged and delighted."

The first edition of the 2017 Holiday Retail Index by Verizon will capture digital shopping activity from this weekend and will be released on Monday, November 20 by noon Eastern. Going forward, findings from the Index will be released throughout the season with an emphasis on key dates, such as final shipping deadlines, which historically have motivated consumers to shop. The list of report publication dates includes:

Dupré also emphasizes that despite the hype around digital commerce, retailers with physical locations, along with mall operators, have distinct advantages that they can be leveraging. "Many consumers still want to go out into their communities for experiences beyond the limitations of the virtual world," she noted. "A physical location is an asset, not a liability, and retailers who maximize this advantage can still win. In addition, the human factor should not be underestimated. Well-trained associates can serve as powerful brand ambassadors which can help generate sales and loyal customers."

1According to eMarketer's 2017 ranking based on annual revenue.