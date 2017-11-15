Enyx Premieres the First TCP and UDP Offload Engines for Intel Stratix 10 FPGA On REFLEX CES XpressGXS10-FH200G Board

Enyx, a world class pioneer in ultra low latency FPGA based technology and solutions, is pleased to announce its enterprise class TCP IP, UDP IP and MAC network connectivity Intellectual Property (IP) Cores for FPGAs and SoCs support for the high performance REFLEX CES XpressGXS10 FH200G PCIe Board, which features a Stratix 10 GX FPGA from Intel's new top of the line 14nm Stratix 10 family

Enyx network connectivity IP Cores are addressing the growing throughput and hardware acceleration needs of the datacenter industry and are performing network protocol offloading for applications, such as network security enabled NICs, smart NICs, high performance data distribution, custom packet filtering and high bandwidth bridges. Enyx also provides custom project implementation through Enyx Design Services as part of a complete and customized Smart NIC or Smart Switch solution.

"We are pleased to collaborate with our valued partner REFLEX CES to offer the industry-first TCP and UDP full hardware stacks on Intel's new, cutting-edge Stratix 10 FPGAs," says Eric Rovira Ricard, VP Business Development North America at Enyx. "Intel is making FPGA technology ready for data centers, opening new areas for hardware offloading applications in high performance computing, and Enyx is proud to provide the most mature and feature rich network protocol stacks for seamless, FPGA-enabled network connectivity on the latest devices."

"We are delighted to work with Enyx to offer the best-in-class UDP & TCP IP low latency reference design on our Stratix 10 FPGA board first to market for the Finance and Networking applications, and therefore providing a fast and trusted solution," said Eric Penain, Chief Business Officer at REFLEX CES.

Enyx nxTCP and nxUDP IP Cores feature full RTL Layers 2, 3, 4 implementations with integrated 40G/25G/10G/1G MAC, compliant with the IEEE 802.3 standards, supporting ARP, IPv4, ICMP, IGMP and TCP/UDP protocols. nxTCP and nxUDP are designed to work seamlessly on Intel (formerly Altera) and Xilinx FPGA and SoC designs. Enyx TCP implementation on Intel Stratix 10 GX devices feature latencies of less than 60 ns in transmission and 110 ns in reception and can also manage up to 32,768 TCP sessions in parallel.

REFLEX CES XpressGXS10-FH200G is the first commercially available PCIe board supporting the 14nm Intel Stratix 10 FPGA family. REFLEX CES XpressGXS10-FH200G PCIe board includes the biggest 2800 KLE Stratix 10 density for processing intensive and various data algorithms with its mix of memory capabilities in DDR4 and QDR2+. It has an optical interface capability of 200Gbit via two QSFP28 cages and uses PCIe gen3 x16. An additional 200Gbit board-to-board interface is provided using a firefly connection. The footprint is compatible with SoC FPGA's enabled HPS access via the Ethernet interface on the PCIe bracket side. REFLEX CES is a certified board partner of Enyx.

Starting in 2018, the Intel Stratix 10 version downloadable package will be available and will include a reference design for the REFLEX CES XpressGXS10-FH200G PCIe board.

Enyx made this announcement today at the SC17 conference in Denver where it is currently presenting its technology product line and services.

About Enyx

Enyx is a leading developer and provider of FPGA-based ultra-low latency technologies and solutions. Enyx Technology & Design Services division provides design services and connectivity IP cores for FPGA and SoC, for tailored Smart NICs and Smart Switches. Enyx Technology & Design Services division has engaged with over 50 customers world-wide, including hedge funds, exchanges, top-tier investment banks, telecom operators, research labs, universities, and technology manufacturers for the defense, military, aeronautics, aerospace and high-performance computing industries.

For more information, visit www.enyx.com

About REFLEX CES

Recognized for its expertise in high-speed applications, analog and hardened systems, REFLEX CES has become a leading partner with major industrial companies. REFLEX CES simplifies the adoption of FPGA technology with its leading-edge FPGA-based custom embedded and complex systems. REFLEX CES FPGA network platforms enable better flexibility and ease of programming, offering a faster and most powerful board, and reducing the customers' technology risks and time to market. The company provides FPGA COTS boards for several markets, including the Finance market where Ultra Low Latency capability is a key element, and other markets like Networking.

For more information, visit www.reflexces.com.