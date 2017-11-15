ClioSoft® to Demonstrate SoC Design and IP Management Solutions at ICCAD Annual Conference 2017 in Beijing, China

ClioSoft, Inc., a leader in system on chip (SoC) design and intellectual property (IP) management solutions for the semiconductor design industry, will showcase its products at CSIA ICCAD 2017 Annual Conference & Beijing IC Industry Innovation and Development Summit in Beijing, China, November 16 17, 2017. The company will demonstrate and highlight designHUB their IP reuse and SoC collaborative platform along with the SOS7 design management platform.

The annual conference of ICCAD is the place to be to meet and discuss the latest advancements in semiconductor engineering technology, particularly focused on China's integrated circuit (IC) industry.

ClioSoft's SOS7 design management platform empowers single or multi-site design teams to collaborate efficiently on complete analog, digital, RF and mixed-signal designs from concept to GDSII. It is integrated with tools from various EDA vendors, providing a cohesive design environment for all types of digital, analog, RF and mixed-signal designs. SOS7 also includes, among other features, integrated revision control, release and derivative management, and interfaces to commonly-used issue tracking systems.

The designHUB platform from ClioSoft provides a collaborative IP reuse ecosystem for enterprises. With built in analytics and collaborative tools, designHUB not only improves IP reuse by providing an easy-to-use workflow for designers to leverage internal resources, but it also enables design teams to collaborate efficiently to develop SoCs faster.

ClioSoft customers include the top 20 semiconductor companies worldwide. For more information visit www.cliosoft.com

