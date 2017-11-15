CTA Announces Media Days Schedule for CES 2018

The Consumer Technology Association (CTA) today announced the official lineup for CESÂ 2018 Media Days, featuring CES Unveiled Las Vegas, a media only preview of exhibitor product launches, a presentation of anticipated technology trends for 2018 and two days of exclusive news events from exhibitors. CES, produced by CTA, runs Jan. 9 12, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nev.

CLICK HERE FOR FULL MEDIA DAYS SCHEDULE

Media Days will kick off at 1 PM on Sunday, Jan. 7 with exhibitor news conferences and lead into a presentation by Steve Koenig, CTA's senior director of market research, exploring Tech Trends to Watch in 2018. CES Unveiled Las Vegas, the official media event of CES, will immediately follow drawing more than 1,500 influential media from around the world. The CES 2018 Best of Innovation Awards Honorees will be on display along with tabletop displays from more than 100 cutting-edge CES exhibitors.

CTA expanded Media Days programming in 2017 to two days to help meet demand for advance information, story preparation and exhibitor news.

Open exclusively to registered CES media, Media Day programming will take place at Mandalay Bay and run through 5:45 PM on Monday, January 8, 2018. The full schedule can be found here. Following Media Day 2, Intel CEO Brian Krzanich will deliver the CES preshow keynote address at 6:30 PM, Monday, Jan. 8, in a new CES venue, Monte Carlo's Park Theater. The Park Theater is part of CES Tech South. Please check theÂ CES Keynote Addresses pageÂ regularly for updates on the keynote schedule.

LOGISTICS

ComplimentaryÂ shuttle serviceÂ for media will run from select official CES hotels to Mandalay Bay on both Media Days. Shuttles will also be available to take media to the preshow keynote at Monte Carlo's Park Theater on Jan. 8.

Lunch is available to registered CES media beginning at 11:30 AM on Media Day 2 (Jan. 8) in the Mandalay Bay Media Room (Level 2, Breakers Ballroom).

All CES 2018 media room locations and hours are availableÂ online. Exhibit halls will open 10 AM Tuesday, January 9, 2017.

CES 2018Â is the global stage for innovation and will span more than 2.6 million net square feet of exhibit space and feature more than 3,900 exhibiting companies unveiling technologies, products and services that touch every industry, including the content industry.

Take a look at three new areas at CES 2018. High-definition video b-roll from CES is available for easy download on CESbroll.com. See exclusive photos from the CES show floor, keynotes, conference sessions, events and award ceremonies in the CES photo gallery.

About CES:

CESÂ® is the world's gathering place for all who thrive on the business of consumer technologies. It has served as the proving ground for innovators and breakthrough technologies for 50 years-the global stage where next-generation innovations are introduced to the marketplace. As the largest hands-on event of its kind, CES features all aspects of the industry. Owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)TM, it attracts the world's business leaders and pioneering thinkers. Check out CES video highlights. Follow CES online at CES.tech and on social.

About Consumer Technology Association:

Consumer Technology Association (CTA)â„¢ is the trade association representing the $321 billion U.S. consumer technology industry, which supports more than 15 million U.S. jobs. More than 2,200 companies - 80 percent are small businesses and startups; others are among the world's best known brands - enjoy the benefits of CTA membership including policy advocacy, market research, technical education, industry promotion, standards development and the fostering of business and strategic relationships. CTA also owns and produces CESÂ® - the world's gathering place for all who thrive on the business of consumer technologies. Profits from CES are reinvested into CTA's industry services.

UPCOMING EVENTS