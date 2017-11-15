Samsung SDS America Showcases Biometric Authentication Technologies at CA World ’17

CA WORLD Samsung SDS America today announced that its leading biometric authentication solution, Samsung SDS Nexsign , will be showcased within an updated API management platform from CA Technologies, establishing a strategic partnership between the two companies to advance the incorporation of biometric authentication solutions for use in the development and integration of new mobile applications.

The need for greater security levels emerge as more companies develop mobile and IoT applications quickly and with more efficiency, especially in solutions and platforms that include the transfer of sensitive data such as financial or banking information. These authentication technologies need to be easily integrated into the API management process, possess exceptional levels of accuracy, and enable an exceptional user experience.

Nexsign utilizes sophisticated biometric authentication technologies so that user identities can be confirmed through biological information, such as a fingerprint, facial recognition, iris scan or voice identification, to complete transactions across many different mediums, particularly in mobile technologies. Nexsign is the first biometric authentication solution to be made available for use by CA Mobile API Gateway, a product within the CA API Management portfolio.

"Enterprises across many industries rely on CA Technologies for the right capabilities to help them integrate systems to deliver better user experiences and leverage new opportunities, and many of these integrations require additional layers of security outside of personal identification numbers (PINs) and passwords," said Richard Lobovsky, VP of Enterprise Solutions at Samsung SDS America. "We at Samsung SDS are excited to partner with CA Technologies by having Nexsign enabled to operate within CA's industry leading API management and mobile security solutions, incorporating the use of biometric information to authenticate users and create the opportunity for more secure transactions."

A demonstration of how Nexsign will operate within the CA Mobile API Gateway will be exhibited at CA World '17®* at booth #102 via a sample mobile banking application built by CA Technologies.

"Through close collaboration with our customers, CA Technologies recognized their needs to integrate more frictionless security layers across mobile app and API management technologies, and we considered a number of solutions to incorporate into the launch of our new CA Mobile API Gateway products," said Kapil Lohia, Vice President at CA Technologies. "We decided to partner with Samsung SDS based on the sophistication of their Nexsign technology, which incorporates a wide variety of biometrics to authenticate user information and complements very well with our platform offerings."

Analysts, media and all CA World '17 attendees are invited to listen to insights from Richard Lobovsky, Vice President of Enterprise Solutions for Samsung SDS America, during the following panel discussion "Multi-faceted Security Options in Our Mobile World":

*CA WORLD is a registered U.S. trademark of CA, Inc.

About CA World '17 For nearly two decades, CA World has been the meeting ground where IT leaders build relationships, discover insights and shape the future of IT. In the application economy, CA World offers attendees an opportunity to see and test-drive the software that's fueling business transformation in this new era. CA World '17 (November 13-17, 2017) will be held at the Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino, Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Samsung SDS America, Inc. Samsung SDS America (SDSA) is the U.S. subsidiary of Samsung SDS, a global IT solutions company. SDSA provides purpose-built technology solutions in the areas of enterprise mobility, security, advanced analytics, mobile sales productivity, and training. We enable our customers in the public sector, finance, retail, and other industries to achieve greater freedom, more operational efficiency, and smarter decision making as the driving force for their competitive advantage. SDSA is headquartered in Ridgefield Park, NJ, with offices in Herndon, VA, and San Jose, CA. For more information on Samsung SDS Nexsign, please email bd.sdsa@samsung.com.