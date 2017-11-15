CA Technologies CEO Mike Gregoire Explores Intersection of Innovation & Execution in CA World ’17 Keynote; Underscores Importance of Creativity in Finding “Pivot” Moments

CA WORLD '17 CA Technologies (NASDAQ CA) CEO Mike Gregoire opened CA WorldÂ '17 by encouraging business and IT executives to find the intersection of innovation and execution, and to seek partners like CA, whose software solutions accelerate delivery of business value and help unlock enterprise creativity.

"We've long passed the point where enterprise software is used merely to drive efficiencies. The focus today is on innovating the next big shift for your company. That is the number one priority we are focused on - providing you with solutions that will remove the barriers between your ideas and outcomes," Gregoire said.

Gregoire urged executives to develop what he calls a sense of digital intuition: leveraging a myriad of customer data to find patterns, anticipate trends, inform decisions and even manage risk.

Gregoire drew on CA's own blueprint for digital transformation and experiences, explaining how the company has reorganized itself as a Modern Software Factory in recent years to leverage agile, automation, insights and security to enable maximum business value for its customers. He went on to recognize the investments that attendees had already made in information technology and advised them to leverage their existing strengths to support new innovations.

Gartner notes, "with digital business change being a top CIO priority, existing IT infrastructure and applications, as well as business processes, must accommodate the 'new' quickly and rapidly. If legacy systems fail to support, integrate or enable these new digital initiatives, digital business success will be impaired, or even fail."1

"The ability to manage change, respond to new inputs or insights and pivot has never been more important," said Gregoire. "Our entire portfolio is designed around the pillars of the Modern Software Factory to increase the velocity, security and performance of the solutions and the apps that are critical to our customers' businesses."

Gregoire also discussed the expectations on governments around the world to actively seek ways to improve the citizen experience through software. In that vein, CA today announced the CA Smart Government Challenge, a contest that invites U.S.-based developers to submit their most innovative ideas for improving the "citizen experience" of federal government services through software.

Gregoire covered the company's own innovation engine, the CA Accelerator. With 10 start-ups currently enrolled in the program, these incubations function like "lean startups" within CA. Each one receives support and funding to develop and test new product ideas in the marketplace. One of the program's success stories, FreshTracks.io today announced the open registration for its beta program.

Gregoire highlighted customers who have built reputations by executing well on innovative thinking, including:

CA Technologies is showcasing over twentyÂ innovations and enhancements across the portfolioÂ at CA World '17.Â These solutions give companies the ability to respond and adapt to change, as well as evolve existing technology investments for future success. From on-premises to the cloud and everything in between, only CA delivers industry-leading products, solutions and expertise thatÂ removes the barriers to compete and succeed.

Following his keynote, Gregoire was joined by mountaineer, skier and filmmaker Jimmy Chin for a fascinating discussion on balancing creativity and execution. To view the keynote as a replay, register here.

For more information on all the news being announced at CA World '17, please visit the CA World Newsroom.

1 Gartner, Market Trends: Providers Must Exploit the Changing Nature of IT Modernization Services;Â Allie Young, Patrick J. Sullivan, February 10, 2017.

