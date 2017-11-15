Morton Salt Invites Innovation to Thanksgiving Dinner, Helping Home Cooks Prepare Tasty, Tender Turkey with ‘Morton Brine Time’

This Thanksgiving, Morton Salt and Amazon Alexa want to talk turkey with you through the voice activated "Morton Brine Time" skill for Alexa. The Morton Brine Time skill for Amazon Alexa acts as a personal helper in the kitchen, ready and able to answer common questions about brining while providing step by step information and recipes.

Google search data shows that home cooks are interested in turkey brining, but the idea of brining elicits confusion and anxiety. The Morton Brine Time skill was developed to show how easy it is to make a moist, flavorful, tender turkey.

The Morton Brine Time skill for Alexa offers brining recipes, with ingredient quantities customized to the size of the turkey. Morton Salt teamed up with chef, TV personality, restaurateur and author Richard Blais to offer two special recipes designed to wow guests with irresistible flavor combinations.

"Brining a turkey with kosher salt helps ensure a juicy, flavor-packed bird," Blais said. "Morton® Coarse Kosher Salt is perfect for brining because its flat, flaky crystals dissolve extremely well in water to create a crystal-clear brine."

"Whether you're a seasoned host or a first-timer, this ground-breaking, voice-activated brining skill is the latest way Morton is helping to foster fun and innovative cooking experiences for consumers," said Brian Bissell, Senior Brand Manager, Culinary, Morton Salt, Inc. "We created the Morton Brine Time skill so that holiday hosts never have to go it alone through the turkey brining process again!"

The Morton Brine Time skill provides a step-by-step guide to brining through recipes that include the proper quantity of salt, sugar and water needed to brine a turkey. The Morton Brine Time skill also suggests additional flavors to enhance wet or dry brines. A range of queries from "Alexa, ask Morton Brine Time why I should brine" to "Alexa, ask Morton Brine Time for a wet brine recipe," will prompt helpful, timely responses based on the size of the bird.

To access the brining content and recipes, enable the Morton Brine Time skill on Alexa. Learn more by watching this short demo video.

About Morton Salt, Inc.

Morton Salt, Inc., part of the K+S Group, is the trusted authority in salt in North America. Our iconic Morton® brand, coupled with the broadest footprint in the industry has made us a leader since 1848. We produce salt for culinary, water softening, household and road deicing, food processing, chemical, pharmaceutical, and numerous other industrial uses. Headquartered in Chicago, Morton with its affiliates in the Bahamas and Canada has nearly 3,000 employees committed to safety, quality, service and the communities in which we operate.