Mopria Print Service 2.3 Unleashes New Mobile Printing Capabilities with Share-to-Print from Android Devices

The MopriaÂ Alliance, a global non profit membership organization chartered to drive industry wide standards for mobile printing, today released Mopria Print Service 2.3, expanding mobile printing support by allowing users to print using the Share feature from many of their favorite apps. The Mopria Print Service 2.3 is also compatible with Android 8.0 Oreo whose default printing solution utilizes core Mopria technology allowing printing to more than 100 million Mopria certified printers. The update is available on the Google Play Store for all Android devices.

The Mopria Print Service 2.3 utilizes the Share feature already available in many popular apps including Facebook, Flipboard, LinkedIn, Twitter and Pinterest, giving users the power to print easily. When using the Share feature, users will see a Mopria Print Service option is included as an option after email and messaging. The Share icon is conspicuously placed and users simply select the Mopria Print Service option, select their printer, adjust settings and print.

The new release also supports finishing options such as punching, folding and stapling in many orientations as well as a new interface, adding the ability for users to quickly see available printers and determine their status. This provides a convenient starting point for adding or hiding printers, accessing Mopria settings, troubleshooting printing issues and viewing Mopria certified printer lists. The new interface includes tutorials that guide new users through the mobile printing process and provides tips, adding one of the most user-requested features to the service.

"We continue to add functionality to the Mopria Print Service making mobile printing from Android devices as easy an experience as possible," said Brent Richtsmeier, Chairperson of the Mopria Alliance Steering Committee. "With expanded options to print using the Share feature on the most beloved apps in the world, users are rediscovering the convenience of mobile printing."

Since its launch, the Mopria Print Service has enabled printing on Android smartphones and tablets to Mopria certified printers. It lets users easily customize color, number of copies, duplex, paper size, page range, media type and orientation, as well as workplace features like user authentication, pin printing and accounting capabilities all without having to install printer brand specific apps.

In the four years since the establishment of the Mopria Alliance by founders Canon, HP, Samsung and Xerox, the nonprofit membership organization has grown to 21 members representing the worldwide printer business. In addition to the founding companies, the Mopria Alliance today includes Adobe, Konica Minolta, Qualcomm, Lexmark, Kyocera, Toshiba, Brother, Epson, Fuji Xerox, Microsoft, NEC, Pantum, Ricoh, YSoft, Sharp, Dell and Primax.

Mopria technology currently has more than 700 million installs and is expected to exceed 1 billion in less than one year. While the Mopria Alliance will continue its efforts to make mobile printing easy, it will also expand its focus to standardizing cloud printing and scanning. Its goal is to make these solutions more accessible and intuitive for both consumer and business users. For the latest list of Mopria certified printers and print accessories, please visit http://mopria.org/certified-products.

About the MopriaÂ® Alliance

The MopriaÂ® Alliance is a non-profit membership organization of leading global technology companies with the initial goal of simplifying printing from smartphones, tablets and other devices. The Alliance develops and promotes technology standards that deliver an intuitive experience connecting different devices and mobile operating systems. The adoption of these standards allow users to seamlessly interact with a printer, regardless of brand. Plus, app downloads and setups for new mobile devices or printers will become unnecessary. Look for Mopria certified printers and accessories for easy printing with Mopria-enabled mobile devices. Learn more at www.mopria.org or download the latest Mopria software on the Google Play Store.