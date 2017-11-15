Foley Survey Shows Surging Telemedicine Services Across the Health Care Spectrum, into Foreign Markets

Health care executives and providers have shed fears and have even become enthusiastic about the deployment of telemedicine services compared to three years ago, according to a new survey conducted by law firm Foley & Lardner LLP. More than 100 respondents from hospitals, specialty clinics, ancillary services and related organizations completed the survey, and nearly half of respondents hold C suite or senior level titles.

Foley's 2017 Telemedicine and Digital Health Survey reflects a surging demand for telemedicine-based offerings among providers and patients, and a broader acceptance of the technology by other major players in the health care industry. In the 2014 inaugural survey three years ago, 87 percent of respondents did not expect their patients to be using telemedicine services by this time. However, according to this year's survey, those expectations have been defied with approximately three-quarters of respondents currently offering, or planning to offer, such services, and also having strong intentions to grow those programs (53 percent).

"The pendulum has swung to really embrace telemedicine, which wasn't close to being adopted and implemented on this scale when the respondents were first surveyed in 2014," said Nathaniel M. Lacktman, chair of the firm's Telemedicine Industry Team and co-chair of the firm's Digital Health Work Group. "Health care providers, entrepreneurs, and patients alike have realized the potential to improve the quality of care in a more convenient, cost-effective manner which, in turn, has put pressure on the payer community to evolve their reimbursement strategies."

The survey also found that a next wave of opportunity for providers may lie in using telemedicine services to enter lucrative foreign markets, as 80 percent of respondents who plan to offer international programs expect to do so within three years. Yet, a consequence of operating in foreign jurisdictions in this expedited fashion is becoming entangled in the various local laws and regulations that govern health care technology around the world.

The highlights:

