Circadence Partners With Skaion to Enhance High-Fidelity Cyber Range Offering

CircadenceÂ Corporation, a market leader in cybersecurity training and assessments, announced today its exclusive partnership with Skaion Corporation, a provider of high volume network, host and attack simulation technology.

The collaboration integrates Skaion's simulation technology with the high-fidelity cyber range component of Circadence's Project AresÂ® next generation cybersecurity training solution. This integration maximizes realism by enabling organizations to actively train in relevant threat scenarios on cloned environments of their own networks, while utilizing the tools and tactics they access every day.

"Traditional cybersecurity training simply cannot keep pace in the rapidly evolving threat landscape. Security teams are often understaffed, overwhelmed by growing technology stacks and struggling to adequately prepare for the next attack," said Mike Moniz, Co-founder and CEO of Circadence. "Providing cyber teams with a platform to practice for existing and emerging threats in cloned environments using their own tools and tactics will modernize and transform enterprise cybersecurity readiness."

Powered by artificial intelligence and virtual machine orchestration, Project Ares takes cybersecurity training out of the lecture hall, and into immersive, interactive, high-fidelity cyber range environments that are accessible 24/7. The patent-pending technology allows security professionals to practice skills and hone tactics individually or in teams using real-world tools, network activity and a large library of authentic threat scenarios.

The Circadence-Skaion integration enables "patterns of life" representations of users and organizations for high-fidelity host and network traffic. User profiles, including threat actors, are updated rapidly, using advanced machine learning techniques to ensure that training updates keep pace with the evolving cyber world. This advanced traffic generation system, called TruGen, will include protocols and network sessions for many applications and services. The modular, highly scalable design allows for adding new operating systems and applications, such as well-known social media apps or custom business apps.

"Skaion technology adds an even greater level of automation and realism to cybersecurity training, bolstering efficiency and effectiveness for organizations across all industries," said Skaion President Terrence Champion. "As the training paradigm shifts from static lectures to active, immersive learning, Project Ares with TruGen will emerge as a leader in cyber workforce preparedness."

To augment cyber training, Project Ares also provides automated skill assessments, which give organizations a more accurate understanding of cyber workforce preparedness and improved capability to identify skills gaps, allowing team leaders to more effectively direct future training.

About Circadence

CircadenceÂ® Corporation is a market leader in next-generation cybersecurity education and training. Circadence's ecosystem is the first fully immersive, AI-powered cybersecurity training and assessment platform for government and enterprise organizations. Leveraging 41 patents, Circadence's solutions modernize outdated and largely generic cybersecurity training with an advanced online gaming platform that delivers persistent, immersive, and true-to-life experiences that match and adapt to contemporary threat environments. For more information on Circadence, visit www.circadence.com/.

About Skaion

For 20 years, Skaion Corporation has provided leading-edge test services for evaluating information assurance products to the federal government with the primary customers being DARPA, IARPA, U.S. Air Force and U.S. Army. Services include traffic generation at all scales, from low-artifact, host-based activity generation on individual systems under test to high-volume, non-repetitive network traffic at 100 Gbps. Skaion has also pioneered many techniques for producing test vectors (custom vulnerability/exploit pairs) to evaluate the detection and protection capabilities of next-generation research prototypes being considered by the government. In the test support capacity, Skaion was the primary provider of traffic and test vectors to several high-profile programs, including DARPA's Dynamic Quarantine of Worms (DQW) and Scalable Networking Monitoring (SNM) programs. In 2007, in support of DQW, Skaion was DARPA/STO's nominee for "Sustained Excellence by a Performer." Also, in 2011, Skaion, as part of the test team led by Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory, received recognition as part of "2011 IARPA Test and Evaluation Team of the Year" for our support on IARPA's Athena program.