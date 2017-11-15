The Un-carrier Empowers Everyone to Give -- Offers Up $2 Million This #GivingTuesday

'Tis better to give. 'Tis Un carrier to empower others to give. Today T Mobile (NASDAQ TMUS) announced it's giving everyone including customers, employees and even AT&T & Verizon customers the power to give back for GivingTuesday on November 28th. And here's the best part it's all up to you. As only the Un carrier would, T Mobile has earmarked holiday giving dollars and put its customers, employees and fans in charge of the giving.

Here's how it works:

"This has been a tough year for so many, and on this #GivingTuesday, you get to give back the way that matters most to you," said John Legere, president and CEO of T-Mobile. "In 2017, T-Mobile employees, together with T-Mobile Foundation matching, have already given more than $2 million to charity, and with your help, we're going to double that!"

Each $2 donation enables…

For more about this and T-Mobile Tuesdays, visit: www.t-mobiletuesdays.com

#GivingTWOgether: $2/tweet up to $25k each for American Red Cross, Boys & Girls Clubs of America, Feeding America and Team Rubicon

About T-Mobile US, Inc. As America's Un-carrier, T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is redefining the way consumers and businesses buy wireless services through leading product and service innovation. Our advanced nationwide 4G LTE network delivers outstanding wireless experiences to 70.7 million customers who are unwilling to compromise on quality and value. Based in Bellevue, Washington, T-Mobile US provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile and MetroPCS. For more information, please visit http://www.t-mobile.com.