8x8, Inc. Announces Transfer Listing to the New York Stock Exchange

8x8, Inc. (NASDAQ EGHT), the leading provider of truly unified communications, today announced the pending transfer of the listing of its common stock from the NASDAQ Global Select Market ("NASDAQ") to the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE"). The company expects to begin trading on the NYSE on December 8, 2017, under its current ticker symbol "EGHT". The company will continue to trade on the NASDAQ until the transfer is completed.

"This milestone reflects an important step in a series of strategic initiatives we are undertaking to strengthen the value of our brand, enhance our global presence with clients and business partners, and deliver on our commitment to increase shareholder value. We believe NYSE is the ideal listing platform for 8x8 as we enter the next phase of our growth," said Vik Verma, Chief Executive Officer at 8x8.

"As one of the world's leading unified communications technology providers, we are delighted that 8x8 has chosen to list on the New York Stock Exchange and join our community of great technology companies," said John Tuttle, Global Head of Listings, NYSE.

In celebration of the transfer, representatives from 8x8 will ring the NYSE Opening Bell at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time on March 6, 2018.

