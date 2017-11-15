Synacor and WOW! Launch New Customer Portal, Extend Partnership and Expand Cloud ID Offering

BUFFALO, N.Y. &Synacor Inc. (Nasdaq SYNC) and WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone (NYSE WOW), one of the nation's leading broadband providers, today announced that the companies have launched a new WOW! customer portal, and renewed, extended, and expanded their partnership. The agreement continues the current relationship that covers portal, advertising, and email services.

WOW!'s residential customers will have an upgraded portal experience, enhanced with Synacor's Advanced Cloud ID solution, which simplifies the WOW! TV Everywhere login experience. Now, WOW! TV subscribers will only have to sign in on devices once to access authenticated TV Everywhere apps. Once a user is signed into one app, all other participating provider apps on a connected TV or mobile device will automatically log the user into all other supported apps requiring authentication.

"Today's customers have extremely high expectations - especially as it relates to their TV experience - and we want to provide them with a rich and safe environment regardless of which device they are using," said Brian Hoekelman, Vice President of Product at WOW!. "Synacor has been a great partner for us, and we are looking forward to giving our customers even more with this expanded partnership."

WOW! customers will benefit from the following services and features:

"We are honored to be renewing and expanding our relationship with WOW! to help power the service enhancements they are providing to their subscribers," said Tim Schermerhorn, Senior Vice President, Service Provider Sales and Marketing, Synacor. "Through our joint efforts, we are delivering a more seamless customer experience deepening WOW!'s engagement with its consumers."

Recently, Synacor released a white paper, "Let Them Watch More TV: How to Easily Overcome the Login Problem," outlining the challenges facing the pay TV industry's deployment of simplified sign-on solutions, the technical and strategic changes resolving these concerns, and the many benefits of today's best-in-class simplified sign-on solutions.

About WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone

WOW! is one of the nation's leading broadband providers, with a service area that passes over three million residential, business and wholesale consumers. WOW! provides service in 19 markets, primarily in the Midwest and Southeast, including Illinois, Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, Maryland, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, Florida and Georgia. With an expansive portfolio of advanced services including high‐speed Internet services, cable TV, phone, business data, voice, and cloud services, the company is dedicated to provide outstanding customer service at affordable prices. Visit wowway.com or wowforbusiness.com for more information.

About Synacor

Synacor (Nasdaq: SYNC) is the trusted technology development, multiplatform services and revenue partner for video, internet and communications providers, device manufacturers, governments and enterprises. Synacor's mission is to enable its customers to better engage with their consumers. Its customers use Synacor's technology platforms and services to scale their businesses and extend their subscriber relationships. Synacor delivers managed portals, advertising solutions, email and collaboration platforms, end-to-end video solutions and cloud-based identity management. www.synacor.com