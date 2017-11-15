CommAgility LTE software licensed by EUCAST for small cells

CommAgility, a Wireless Telecom Group company (NYSE MKT WTT), announces that it has been selected by Korean wireless broadband equipment developer EUCAST to supply its LTE physical layer software for use in the development of small cells.

EUCAST has licensed CommAgility's SmallCellPHY software, which provides a complete LTE Physical Layer for small cells. The software is tailored to the architecture of Texas Instruments' KeyStone II System on Chips (SoCs), and will be used by EUCAST on the Texas Instruments TCI6636 multicore DSP+ARM SoC.

EUCAST will use the CommAgility LTE software to help develop a range of picocells, which are designed for commercial networks and to meet the special needs of private networks. The new picocells will be part of EUCAST's extensive product range, including its broadband access system which provides cost-effective 4G wireless access.

Jaehyeong Kim, CEO at EUCAST, said: "We chose CommAgility's LTE software as a proven solution that could meet all of our needs. In particular, we value the flexibility of its architecture to meet special application requirements, and the unparalleled global support provided by CommAgility."

Edward Young, Vice President and General Manager at CommAgility, said: "Our SmallCellPHY is the industry-leading LTE PHY for TI SoCs, which has been successfully used by Tier 1 equipment vendors. By taking advantage of SmallCellPHY, EUCAST will be able to further develop its technology lead in 4G wireless access."

SmallCellPHY is available in two variants - as a Reference Chain, and a version for Texas Instruments' small cell SoCs. Compliant with 3GPP Releases 8, 9 and 10, it is entirely software-defined, to increase flexibility and scalability. SmallCellPHY is optimized for low memory, processing power, and power consumption, and provides innovative algorithms such as advanced schedulers.

About EUCAST

Based in Korea, EUCAST is a leading force in 4G wireless access technology. Its solutions have been used for more than 10 years of commercial operation. The company provides end-to-end 4G wireless access solutions, comprised of base stations, control servers and gateway, core network and customer management systems, and user devices. See www.eu-cast.com

About Wireless Telecom Group, Inc.

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc., comprised of Boonton Electronics, CommAgility, Microlab and Noisecom, is a global designer and manufacturer of advanced RF and microwave components, modules, systems and instruments. Serving the wireless, telecommunication, satellite, military, aerospace, semiconductor and medical industries, Wireless Telecom Group products enable innovation across a wide range of traditional and emerging wireless technologies. With a unique set of high-performance products including peak power meters, signal analyzers, signal processing modules, LTE PHY and stack software, power splitters and combiners, GPS repeaters, public safety monitors, noise sources, and programmable noise generators, Wireless Telecom Group supports the development, testing, and deployment of wireless technologies around the globe.

CommAgility, a Wireless Telecom Group company, is an award-winning developer of embedded signal processing and RF modules, and LTE PHY/stack software, for 4G and 5G mobile network and related applications. CommAgility designs the latest DSP, FPGA and RF technologies into compact, powerful, and reliable products based on industry standard architectures. CommAgility's LTE software for mobile devices and wireless infrastructure includes physical layer and protocol stack for small cells, physical layer and protocol stack for terminals, an advanced scheduler for small cells, and IP development in the areas of advanced PHY algorithms in multi-core SDR platforms.

