Cypress Achieves Aerospace-Grade QML Certification for its 65nm and 40nm SRAM Devices at UMC

Cypress Semiconductor Corp. (CY), the market leader in advanced embedded system solutions including radiation hardened memories, and United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE UMC TWSE 2303) ("UMC"), a leading global semiconductor foundry, today announced that Cypress' 65nm and 40nm technology platforms are the industry's first to achieve Qualified Manufacturers List (QML) certification for their advance product flows. The next generation 144 Mbit Quad Data Rate (QDR) II , 144 Mbit QDR IV and 16 Mbit Asynchronous SRAM devices, manufactured at UMC's Fab 12A in Tainan, Taiwan, were qualified under the QML V certification for aerospace grade applications. QML certification is administered by the U.S. Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) Land and Maritime and represents one of the most stringent quality procedures implemented by the U.S. government to ensure reliable and controlled supply of microelectronic components.

"QML certification of our most advanced technology platforms is a major milestone," said Helmut Puchner, Senior Director of Aerospace and Defense for Cypress' Memory Products Division. "Our new radiation-hardened memory products will be the first QML-V-certified, high-density SRAM products to augment and support existing and future FPGA- and processor-based space applications. Being able to access the next-generation technology platforms from our foundry partner UMC enables us to deliver leading-edge, high-density and power-optimized memory products for our space customers."

"UMC is committed to maintaining the world's highest quality levels of manufacturing in order to enhance the competitiveness of our foundry customers," said Clock Chung, senior director of Quality Assurance Division at UMC. "Working with Cypress to achieve QML-V certification of their 65nm and 40nm products at UMC represents the latest accomplishment in our two companies' longstanding partnership. We look forward to realizing new milestones with Cypress in the future."

About UMC

UMC (NYSE: UMC, TWSE: 2303) is a leading global semiconductor foundry that provides advanced IC production for applications spanning every major sector of the electronics industry. UMC's comprehensive foundry solutions enable chip designers to leverage the company's sophisticated technology and manufacturing, which include high volume 28nm High-K/Metal Gate technology, 14nm FinFET mass production, ultra-low power platform processes specifically developed for Internet of Things (IoT) applications and the automotive industry's highest-rated AEC-Q100 Grade-0 manufacturing capabilities for the production of ICs found in vehicles. UMC's 11 wafer fabs are strategically located throughout Asia and are able to produce nearly 600,000 wafers per month. The company employs over 19,000 people worldwide, with offices in Taiwan, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Singapore, and the United States. UMC can be found on the web at http://www.umc.com.

Follow Cypress Online

Join the Cypress Developer Community, read our Core & Code blog, follow us on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn, and watch Cypress videos on our Video Library or YouTube.

About Cypress

Cypress is the leader in advanced embedded system solutions for the world's most innovative automotive, industrial, home automation and appliances, consumer electronics and medical products. Cypress' programmable systems-on-chip, general-purpose microcontrollers, analog ICs, wireless and USB-based connectivity solutions and reliable, high-performance memories help engineers design differentiated products and get them to market first. Cypress is committed to providing customers with the best support and engineering resources on the planet enabling innovators and out-of-the-box thinkers to disrupt markets and create new product categories in record time. To learn more, go to www.cypress.com.

Note from UMC Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in the foregoing announcement are forward-looking within the meaning of the U.S. Federal Securities laws, including statements about introduction of new services and technologies, future outsourcing, competition, wafer capacity, business relationships and market conditions. Investors are cautioned that actual events and results could differ materially from these statements as a result of a variety of factors, including conditions in the overall semiconductor market and economy; acceptance and demand for products from UMC; and technological and development risks. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in UMC's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. UMC does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable law.

Cypress and the Cypress logo are registered trademarks of Cypress Semiconductor Corp. All other trademarks are property of their owners.