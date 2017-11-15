Kimberly C. Claffy Honored with Jonathan B. Postel Service Award

The Internet Society, a global non profit dedicated to ensuring the open development, evolution and use of the Internet, today announced that Dr. Kimberly C. Claffy, founder and director of the Center for Applied Internet Data Analysis (CAIDA) is this year's recipient of the prestigious Jonathan B. Postel Service Award.

Dr. Claffy is a pioneer in the field of measuring and understanding the Internet, not only through her research contributions, but her commitment to establishing and operating infrastructure to support large-scale data collection, curation, and sharing with the scientific research community.

The Postel Award was established by the Internet Society to honor individuals or organizations that, like Jon Postel, have made outstanding contributions to the data communications community. The award is focused on sustained and substantial technical contributions, service to the community, and leadership.

Dr. Claffy was selected by an international award committee comprised of former Jonathan B. Postel award winners. The committee placed particular emphasis on candidates who have supported and enabled others in addition to their own contributions. The committee noted that the award is being presented to Dr. Claffy in recognition for: "her pioneering work on Internet measurement through the development of infrastructure and methodologies for data collection, analysis, and sharing around the world."

The first of Dr. Claffy's many papers on Internet traffic measurement and analysis was published in 1992, years before the Internet transitioned to the global, private sector led network it is today. Since then, she has published dozens of papers and received numerous grants and awards for her work. In 1997 Dr. Claffy founded CAIDA, based at the University of California's San Diego Supercomputer Center, as a center which conducts network research and builds research infrastructure to support large-scale data collection, curation, and data distribution to the scientific research community.

"Simply put, Dr. Claffy's long-standing and pioneering work has helped the global community better understand the Internet and how it is used," explained Kathy Brown, President and CEO of the Internet Society, who presented the award. "In addition to leading the way in the field of Internet measurement and analysis itself, her dedication of resources to ensure widespread access to measurement data has allowed a range of disciplines -from network science and network operations to political science and public policy- to benefit from her efforts."

The Internet Society presented the award, including a US$20,000 honorarium and a crystal engraved globe, during the 100th meeting of the Internet Engineering Task Force (IETF) held in Singapore, 11-17 November 2017.

