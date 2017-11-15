SES: ProSiebenSat.1 Continues Transmission in SD via Astra 19.2 degrees East

German viewers will continue to have access to all ProSiebenSat.1 free to air channels in SD quality via SES's prime orbital slot at 19.2 degrees East.

Under the multi-year renewal agreement, SES will provide satellite capacity for the unencrypted transmission of the channels ProSieben, Sat.1, kabel eins, sixx, Sat.1 GOLD, ProSieben MAXX and kabel eins Doku, as well as the regional programmes of Sat.1 in Bavaria and North Rhine-Westphalia. The contract also includes additional technical services from the SES's subsidiary MX1, a global solution provider of media services.

"In Germany, 46% of TV viewers receive our programmes via satellite - and increasingly also in the best HD quality via the SES platform HD+. With this new agreement, we are ensuring that our free TV stations retain their high reach via satellite. I am therefore pleased to welcome the continuation of our long-term partnership with SES," said Nicole Agudo Berbel, Chief Distribution Officer and Executive Vice President Digital Publishing ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE.

"We are very pleased to continue working with ProSiebenSat.1, one of our most important customers. However, this renewal agreement is also welcome news for all satellite TV households, which can continue to receive ProSiebenSat.1 Group's unencrypted channels. Satellite is and remains the only transmission infrastructure that gives German viewers access to the full range of programmes at no additional cost," said Christoph Mühleib, Managing Director of Astra Deutschland.

