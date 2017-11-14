SC17: Kingston Celebrates 30 Years of Innovation in Data Performance Technology

DENVER &Kingston Digital, Inc., the Flash memory affiliate of Kingston Technology Company, Inc., the independent world leader in memory products, today announced demonstrations of its industry leading server memory and NVMe PCIe Flash solutions for HPC at Supercomputing 2017 (booth 489) as the company reflects on 30 years of technology industry leadership. At SC17, KingstonÂ and its partners demonstrate the consistent data performance and reliability of its forthcoming DCU1000, the industry's fastest NVMe PCIe SSD in the U.2 form factor, purpose built to predictably accelerate the crushing workload data demands of legacy enterprise software, the latest business and big data applications, 8K video rendering and high performance computing (HPC) for the era of artificial intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT).

"Kingston's first products and parallel computing architectures were introduced in the same year (1987), meaning our company grew up alongside modern supercomputing, delivering the reliability and raw data performance for HPC-driven breakthroughs since the very beginning," said Ariel Perez, SSD business manager, Kingston. "Today's supercomputing installations are capable of doing billions of calculations per second and managing data in enormous volume and velocity. Kingston continues to provide top data solutions with reliability and predictable performance for the world's most powerful HPC and enterprise big data applications, while also laying the groundwork for future innovation in data center efficiency."

Featured in some of the world's most prestigious HPC installations, Kingston delivers end-to-end server memory and NVMe PCIe data performance solutions to feed the data-hungry HPC deployments driving everything from big data and government intelligence to media & entertainment. Kingston's upcoming DCU1000 U.2 NVMe PCIe solution complements the company's other NVMe PCIe products, enabling users to take full advantage of U.2 interfaces in tandem with traditional NVMe PCIe SSDs and the data pipeline with maximum performance in these increasingly unconventional compute environments. In addition, the U.2 form factor delivers hot-swappable NVMe, eliminating the potential for performance interruptions due to device failure.

Founded in October 1987, Kingston released a new infographic tracking its evolution across three decades of HPC to become one of the most complete providers of end-to-end data performance solutions. Download the new infographic here to learn more about how Kingston fits into the history of modern HPC and how the company is preparing for its future with industry-leading data performance solutions. Visit Kingston at SC17 to see more powerful demonstrations of the DCU1000 NVMe U.2 SSD and other Kingston data performance solutions for HPC.

Kingston Digital, Inc. ("KDI") is the Flash memory affiliate of Kingston Technology Company, Inc., the world's largest independent manufacturer of memory products. Established in 2008, KDI is headquartered in Fountain Valley, California, USA. For more information, please visit www.kingston.com or call 800-337-8410.

