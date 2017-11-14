LiveAction Doubles Down on Intent-Based Networking with Latest Release of LiveNX Platform

LiveAction, a provider of IT network performance management, visualization and analytics software today announced the release of LiveNX 7. LiveNX 7 features advanced management and monitoring of SD WAN environments, event driven insights, greater visibility and reporting across the network for on premise and cloud environments, and tighter integration with IT service management.

LiveNX accelerates the value businesses get from digital transformation. It does this by continuously monitoring and validating networking configurations and policies for applications and end users. This provides network engineers and IT operations with the added assurance that comes from proactively identifying and addressing potential issues before they impact a user's digital experience, resulting in increased productivity and higher customer satisfaction.

"As enterprises move toward software-defined, intent-based networking environments, they need visualization, network analytics, and historical validation beyond the WAN edge," said Ramesh Prabagaran, senior director of Product Management, SD-WAN at Cisco. "LiveNX leverages a comprehensive integration with Cisco SD-WAN and provides real-time visibility into network service levels and application performance issues along with full-fidelity of past historical data. Customers have used this effectively for root cause analysis and capacity planning."

New capabilities in LiveNX 7 include:

Comprehensive SD-WAN Support: Unified network performance management across the entire lifecycle of SD-WAN migrations including support for Cisco SD-WAN (based on Viptela), Cisco IWAN and Cisco Meraki technology.

Event-Driven Insights via Machine Learning: Building on its machine learning capabilities, LiveInsight features event-driven insights to continuously learn application behavior across the network, spotlight path changes, automate routine tasks, and proactively notify about meaningful changes.

Endpoint Visibility: To improve visibility and asset management, the new LiveAgent module continuously manages and monitors devices, services, virtual machines, and containers across multi-cloud environments.

Integration with ServiceNow: Businesses that rely on ServiceNow's cloud-based platform to automate and optimize businesses processes can take advantage of LiveNX's integration with ServiceNow. LiveNX automates the incident reporting and management process for faster time to resolution.

Flexible Deployment with Amazon Web Services (AWS): With LiveNX deployed in AWS, businesses benefit from an elastic cloud computing and storage environments that enables them to more effectively manage and optimize private cloud networks.

Cisco Identity Service Engine (ISE) integration - LiveNX integration with Cisco ISE delivers identity connection, authentication and query support to facilitate the exchange of contextual information with Cisco products that support pxGrid.

Extended Packet Analysis and Capture integration with Corvil - Together, the complimentary platforms deliver insights from multiple network flow sources and packet-level data. This provides operations teams with increased visibility into their IT networks, along with deeper analytic insights and stronger cybersecurity.

"Realizing the network is a critical source for driving productivity and profitability, businesses are setting their IT agendas to accelerate the adoption of the latest in networking technologies," said Walter Scott, CEO, LiveAction. "As they do this, they can rely on LiveNX to protect their IT investments and gain advantage through a simple and comprehensive way to manage and monitor network performance."

About LiveAction

LiveAction simplifies the network for a better digital experience by providing continuous insight, service assurance and control of enterprise networks. Our award-winning network performance analytics platform, LiveNX, offers a deep understanding of networks and applies situational awareness to accelerate employee productivity and boost customer satisfaction. Learn more at www.liveaction.com. Start your free trial at www.liveaction.com/download.