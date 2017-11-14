U.S. Cellular’s CruiseConnect Keeps Families and Businesses Safe and Connected While On-the-Go

U.S. Cellular customers can easily manage their vehicles and keep tabs on the safety of their drivers using CruiseConnect, an easy to install vehicle connectivity device developed by ZTE and accompanying mobile app developed by Modus. CruiseConnect offers safety notifications for families, serves as a fleet management tool for businesses and turns any vehicle into a Wi Fi hotspot. Now available in U.S. Cellular stores and uscellular.com, the CruiseConnect device and service can be easily added to any U.S. Cellular bill for as low as $15 per month.

"As data needs grow and evolve, the need to stay connected whenever and wherever we are has become increasingly important, and that includes in our cars," said Mark Vitale, senior director of device and strategy management at U.S. Cellular. "By working with Modus on this service, we are able to provide a number of valuable features that can help keep families safe and connected, while also allowing businesses to track and monitor the health of their vehicles right from a smartphone or tablet."

Using U.S. Cellular's fast, reliable network, parents and families can gain peace of mind through the many safety features of the CruiseConnect mobile app. Parents can set and receive boundary alerts, track their vehicles, and monitor family driving behavior through analysis of unsafe driving such as harsh braking and speeding. Additionally, families and businesses can view trip history, track fuel usage, and monitor vehicle health and manufacturer recalls.

"CruiseConnect represents years of development in vehicle telematics, and safe driving technology," said Brandon Johnson, CEO of Modus. "This collaboration fuses connected car capabilities, technology to curb distracted driving, and insight to help drivers improve, all while giving customers real-time visibility from their mobile device."

The easy-to-install CruiseConnect device plugs into the vehicle's OBD-II connector port, which is usually located under the steering column. For more information, please visit U.S. Cellular's website.

*Trademarks and tradenames are the property of their respective owners. New Equipment Installment Contract, Total Plan or Shared Connect plan and credit approval required. Additional terms, conditions and/or charges may apply. See uscellular.com for details.

About U.S. Cellular

U.S. Cellular is the fifth-largest full-service wireless carrier in the United States, providing national network coverage and industry-leading innovations designed to elevate the customer experience. The Chicago-based carrier offers coverage where the other carriers don't and a wide range of communication services that enhance consumers' lives, increase the competitiveness of local businesses and improve the efficiency of government operations. For the third time in a row, U.S. Cellular has the Highest Wireless Network Quality Performance, according to J.D. Power's twice-annual U.S. Wireless Network Quality Performance Study, and 99 percent of customers have access to 4G LTE speeds. To learn more about U.S. Cellular, visit one of its retail stores or www.uscellular.com. To get the latest news, promos and videos, connect with U.S. Cellular on Facebook.com/uscellular, Twitter.com/uscellular and YouTube.com/uscellularcorp.

About Modus

Modus is a pioneer in the vehicle telematics space with a DNA of mobile innovation, great customer experience, affordability and industry leading service, support and technological expertise. As one of the first telematics providers focused on auto insurance, Modus saw early success in this space providing telematics solutions to several top insurance carriers. Modus has broadened its offering to all aspects of telematics and leads the industry in providing the most technologically advanced, intuitive, and reliable vehicle telematics solution available. Many of the world's largest insurers, technology companies and fleet operators rely on Modus to improve their business performance. To learn more about Modus, visit www.mod.us