Intelligent Waves Acquires Leading Virtual Mobile Security Technology and Associated Intellectual Property of Hypori

Intelligent Waves LLC announced today that it has acquired the Virtual Mobile Infrastructure (VMI) technology and associated intellectual property of Austin, Texas based Hypori, Inc. The strategic purchase is a part of the company's ongoing development of its SPECTER capabilities, an obfuscation and security technology solution enabling Command and Control (C2) capabilities in the federal, intelligence, and military communities. The addition of Hypori's virtual platform will give secure, protected cloud based functional command, control, and mobility to the federal government from anywhere in the world.

Meeting the needs and requirements specific to federal agencies, the technology is currently the only certified mobile virtualization option for use in the U.S. government. Hypori is the first VMI to receive the Federal Information Processing Standards (FIPS) 140-2 Level 1 certification for cryptographic modules from the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), along with Common Criteria for Information Technology Security Evaluation certification from the National Information Assurance Partnership (NIAP), and is the only on the National Security Agency (NSA) Commercial Solutions for Classified Program (CSfC) components list. Moreover, Hypori is the only VMI vendor to meet requirements for the NSA Mobile Access Capabilities Package.

The benefits to virtualizing mobile devices are becoming more understood within the defense community. Running applications and processing data in remote data centers or secure cloud environments prevents lost, stolen, or hacked devices. The Hypori virtual platform secures data and applications that would otherwise be vulnerable when stored on a physical mobile device.

"The acquisition of Hypori's virtualization mobile infrastructure enables us to accelerate and enhance our mission of providing a secure, end-to-end communications solution for our U.S. government customers," said Jared Shepard, President and CEO at Intelligent Waves. "I believe that this technology incorporated with SPECTER encryption and security technologies will change the way the FED communicates."

About Intelligent Waves

Founded in 2006, Reston, Virginia based Intelligent Waves LLC is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB provides intelligence, operational, information technology (IT), and communications support services to U.S. government customers. The company offers system engineering and integration, and network enterprise architecture and security solutions. Please visit intelligentwaves.com to learn more.