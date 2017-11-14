Beam Presence Technology Now Available at Microsoft Store

Today, Suitable Technologies, Inc., creator of BeamÂ presence systems, announced the debut of Beam presence technology to select Microsoft Store locations in the U.S., Canada, Puerto Rico and Australia. The Beams will provide enhanced communication for retail store management, as well as showcase Suitable Technologies' innovation in future technologies to customers.

"This is an ideal arrangement for both parties as we recognize the need to design products that specifically address the challenges of remote work and regular travel in today's global economy," said Bo Preising, chief innovation officer of Suitable Technologies. "Beams complement other communication tools by giving the user the freedom to guide the remote device around, moving to conversations taking place in other areas of its environment without requiring assistance from people."

As well as being part of the retail experience, Beam by Suitable Technologies can be seen at Microsoft Stores and purchased on Microsoft.com for $2140, which includes unlimited user licenses and 3 years of subscription and support.

The value of Beam presence technology extends beyond business uses and into the home for personal connections and interactions as well. "This immersive technology allows parents to enjoy dinner with their families while traveling on business, or to say hello to their parents from anywhere with an internet connection. In a world of shrinking personal time, Beam provides a more humanlike interaction that normal videochat cannot achieve," said Preising.

About Suitable TechnologiesÂ®

Suitable Technologies' industry-leading family of telepresence products revolutionizes remote interaction by combining user-controlled device mobility with professional video conferencing for an immersive communication experience. Utilized in homes, small businesses, educational institutions and Fortune 500 companies, Beam presence technology enables Beam users to be present and to interact naturally from anywhere in the world by combining high-quality, lifelike audio and video; dependable, effortless mobility; and low-latency transmission for an impactful human presence. Founded in 2011, Suitable Technologies designs and manufactures all Beam products at its headquarters in Palo Alto, California, USA. Find out more at www.suitabletech.com or follow us at Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.