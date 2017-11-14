Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Receives Next Generation 9-1-1 and Call Handling Contract Awards with a Combined Value of $22.4 Million

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (Nasdaq CMTL) announced today that during its first quarter of fiscal 2018, its Safety and Security and Enterprise Technologies groups, both of which are part of Comtech's Commercial Solutions segment, have been awarded three five year contracts with an aggregate value of approximately $22.4 million.

The contracts, which were awarded by a major U.S. telecommunications company, provide for the installation, ongoing service and related maintenance of Next Generation 9-1-1 public safety Call Handling and Emergency Services IP Network (ESInet) solutions for multiple local, state, and federal government customers. Each of these three contract awards have an initial performance period of two years and provide for three annual option periods. In connection with these contract awards, Comtech received initial funded orders aggregating approximately $8.3 million.

"Public safety agencies across the United States are adopting more modern technologies such as IP-based communications including text, data and photos that enhance the speed and accuracy of first responders," said Fred Kornberg, President and Chief Executive Officer of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. "We are pleased that we have been selected to continue to provide this major U.S. telecommunications company with public safety solutions for their end customers and look forward to working with our customer for many years ahead."

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces and markets innovative products, systems and services for advanced communications solutions. The Company sells products to a diverse customer base in the global commercial and government communications markets.

