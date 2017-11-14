Reorg Research Ranked No. 82 Fastest-Growing Company in North America on Deloitte’s 2017 Technology Fast 500™

Reorg Research today announced it ranked No. 82 on Deloitte's Technology Fast 500TM, a ranking of the 500 fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies in North America. Reorg Research grew 1,759% during this period.

Reorg Research's chief executive officer and founder, Kent Collier, credits consistent, high-quality editorial output and constant improvement and expansion of the core product platform with the company's 1,759% revenue growth. He said, "Since founding Reorg Research in 2013, we've stayed true to our core mission of bringing transparency to complex markets while launching multiple products that have become the industry-leading standard for participants in the distressed debt, event-driven and leveraged finance markets."

"The Deloitte 2017 North America Technology Fast 500 winners underscore the impact of technological innovation and world-class customer service in driving growth, in a fiercely competitive environment," said Sandra Shirai, vice chairman, Deloitte Consulting LLP and U.S. technology, media and telecommunications leader. "These companies are on the cutting edge and are transforming the way we do business. We extend our sincere congratulations to all the winners for achieving remarkable growth while delivering new services and experiences for their customers."

Overall, 2017 Technology Fast 500TM companies achieved revenue growth ranging from 135% to 59,093% from 2013 to 2016, with median growth of 380%.

About Deloitte's 2017 Technology Fast 500TM

Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies - both public and private - in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected on the basis of percentage of fiscal year revenue growth from 2013 to 2016.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenue. Companies must have base-year operating revenue of at least $50,000 USD and current-year operating revenue of at least $5 million USD. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About Reorg Research

Reorg Research is an industry-leading provider of real-time news, analysis and commentary on issues affecting the distressed debt, event-driven and leveraged finance markets. The company's mission is to provide independent, insightful and timely market intelligence and analysis to subscribers - which include leading asset managers, hedge funds, investment banks, law firms and financial advisors - so they can make better business and investment decisions. Reorg Research consists of a dedicated team of journalists and legal and financial analysts who leverage the firm's proprietary technology to provide a comprehensive view of the situations that are important to its subscribers. To learn more, visit www.reorg-research.com.