New Ooyala Live Enhancements Bring Broadcast Reliability Closer to the OTT World

Ooyala, a leading provider of software and services that simplify the complexity of producing, streaming and monetizing video, today debuted a new set of enhancements to Ooyala Live, its end to end solution for effortless creation, management, delivery and monetization of live streamed events and linear TV channels on any device. Among other developments, Ooyala Live, through a combination of real time monitoring, enhanced support and high availability channels, can now offer content providers a 99.95% uptime for their video streams.

"The cord cutting trend has been called a 'revolution,' but it might not be a fair fight until streaming services can provide increasingly reliable, consistent video quality unfettered by latency issues, stuttering, dropouts and other impediments," said Jonathan Huberman, CEO, Ooyala. "We're seeing growing demand from some of our largest television and media customers for premium live features like those we're introducing today because they want to provide an optimal viewing experience to consumers wherever they are, and on whatever device. This combination of enhancements to Ooyala Live will empower publishers with a fresh, out-of-the-box solution to go live in minutes, with the highest quality and reliability possible, whether it's live-streamed content such as a sports event, or a linear TV channel."

"Ooyala Live allows us to scale up our live offering, adapt it to our business model and adjust as the market and consumer demands change," said Jorge Martin, CIO, MediaSet Spain.

With these new features, among others, Ooyala is delivering a simpler and more reliable live stream solution to publishers around the globe:

Live video is quickly becoming the fastest growing segment of internet video, and is expected to grow to about 13% of all internet video traffic by 2021 - up from just 3% in 2016, per a Cisco report.

"While VoD has been a dominant part of OTT video services, live video is now enjoying a renaissance in the online space. Livestreaming from Facebook and Twitter, live sports broadcasts by Amazon and sports leagues, and the rapid growth of online pay-TV services with live broadcast channels are a testimony to the strength of this resurgence. In fact, 17% of U.S. consumers that watch live broadcasts on a TV use an online video service to do so," said Brett Sappington, Senior Director of Research at Parks Associates. "Live online broadcasts drive record audiences and require robust systems that can supply the necessary quality demanded by consumers, media companies, and content owners."

Ooyala Live was designed with a focus on ease of use to help broadcasters and other TV and video content providers, operators and online media publishers reach and monetize their audiences with high-quality and highly reliable live streams. The integrated, end-to-end solution provides all the advantages of the Ooyala Video Platform, including content management, analytics, monetization, publishing and player management for channels, events and live-to-VOD recordings.

About Ooyala

Ooyala is a leading provider of software and services that simplify the complexity of producing, streaming and monetizing video. Ooyala's comprehensive suite of offerings includes one of the world's largest premium video platforms, a leading ad decisioning platform and a media logistics solution that improves video production workflows. Built with superior analytics capabilities for advanced business intelligence, Ooyala's solutions help broadcasters, operators, media and production companies get content to market faster, build more engaging and personalized experiences across every screen, and maximize return for any video business.

Vudu, Star India, Sky Sports (U.K.), ITV Studios (U.K.), RTL Group (Germany), TV4 (Sweden), Mediaset (Spain), America Television (Peru), and Media Prima (Malaysia): these are just a few of the hundreds of broadcasters and media companies who choose Ooyala.

Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Ooyala is a subsidiary of global telecommunications and IT services company Telstra and has offices in Chennai, Cologne, Dallas, Guadalajara, London, Madrid, New York, Paris, Singapore, Stockholm, Sydney, Tokyo, and sales operations in many other countries across the globe. For more information, visit www.ooyala.com.