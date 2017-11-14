Fedora 27 Now Generally Available

The Fedora Project, a Red Hat, Inc. sponsored and community driven open source collaboration, today announced the general availability of Fedora 27, the latest version of the fully open source Fedora operating system. Fedora 27 delivers separate editions of the operating system, each designed with specific use cases in mind. At launch, Fedora 27 Atomic Host and Fedora 27 Workstation will be available, with the Fedora 27 Server launch expected in the coming weeks.

All editions of Fedora 27 are built from a common set of base packages and, as with all new Fedora releases, these packages have seen numerous tweaks, incremental improvements and new additions. For Fedora 27, this includes GNU C Library 2.26 and RPM 4.14.

Fedora 27 Atomic Host

As Linux containers increasingly form the foundation for modern applications, Fedora 27 Atomic Host provides a minimal footprint operating system to help users take advantage of cloud-native and composite applications on both bare metal and cloud platforms. Refreshed approximately every few weeks to more quickly bring new enhancements and improvements to end users, Fedora 27 Atomic Host provides a base image for creating virtual machines, an Atomic Host image for creating hosts for container deployment and a docker image.

New to Fedora 27 Atomic Host is a consolidated storage setup based on OverlayFS which simplifies the setup of container storage. Services like Kubernetes, flannel and etcd are now also containerized by default, which makes it easier for users to choose different versions of these services in Fedora Atomic Host or even to not use these components at all. Finally, Fedora 27 Atomic Host now offers System Containers as part of the Fedora Layered Image Build Service (FLIBS), which expands and simplifies how users can install system infrastructure through containers.

Fedora 27 Workstation

Providing a powerful developer experience as well as an easy-to-use desktop for traditional users, Fedora 27 Workstation adds GNOME 3.26, the latest version of the GNOME desktop user interface (UI). GNOME 3.26 adds a new and improved Builder IDE with contextual popups, improved search functions and a new debugger. For traditional users, the GNOME desktop brings color emojis and factional scaling support for high DPI screens.

Additionally, Fedora 27 Workstation brings the capability to use no-cost Red Hat Enterprise Linux Developer subscriptions on Fedora 27. Using GNOME Boxes and with a free subscription through the Red Hat Developer Program, Fedora 27 Workstation users are able to run multiple self-supported Red Hat Enterprise Linux Developer Subscription virtual machines right from their desktop.

Fedora 27 Server

While not a part of this release, Fedora 27 Server is scheduled to be available in the coming weeks, providing a new modular approach to traditional Linux server roles based on the Boltron preview.

Supporting Quote

Matthew Miller, Fedora Project Leader "Building and supporting the next generation of applications remains a critical focus for the Fedora community, showcased in Fedora 27 by our continued support and refinement of System Containers and containerized services like Kubernetes and flannel. More traditional developers and end users will be pleased with the additions brought by GNOME 3.26 to Fedora 27 Workstation, making it easier to build applications and improving the overall desktop experience."

Additional Resources

Connect with Red Hat

About Red Hat, Inc.

Red Hat is the world's leading provider of open source software solutions, using a community-powered approach to provide reliable and high-performing cloud, Linux, middleware, storage and virtualization technologies. Red Hat also offers award-winning support, training, and consulting services. As a connective hub in a global network of enterprises, partners, and open source communities, Red Hat helps create relevant, innovative technologies that liberate resources for growth and prepare customers for the future of IT. Learn more at http://www.redhat.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: risks related to the ability of the Company to compete effectively; the ability to deliver and stimulate demand for new products and technological innovations on a timely basis; delays or reductions in information technology spending; the integration of acquisitions and the ability to market successfully acquired technologies and products; fluctuations in exchange rates; the effects of industry consolidation; uncertainty and adverse results in litigation and related settlements; the inability to adequately protect Company intellectual property and the potential for infringement or breach of license claims of or relating to third party intellectual property; risks related to the security of our offerings and other data security vulnerabilities; changes in and a dependence on key personnel; the ability to meet financial and operational challenges encountered in our international operations; and ineffective management of, and control over, the Company's growth and international operations, as well as other factors contained in our most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q (copies of which may be accessed through the Securities and Exchange Commission's website at http://www.sec.gov), including those found therein under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations". In addition to these factors, actual future performance, outcomes, and results may differ materially because of more general factors including (without limitation) general industry and market conditions and growth rates, economic and political conditions, governmental and public policy changes and the impact of natural disasters such as earthquakes and floods. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company's views as of the date of this press release and these views could change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Linux® is the registered trademark of Linus Torvalds in the U.S. and other countries.