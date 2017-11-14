Globetouch Brings on Cubic Telecom and SVG Partners Founders as Advisors

Globetouch, a leader in global connectivity services for the connected car and the Internet of Things (IoT), has announced the appointment of two new advisors.

Pat Phelan, former Founder of Cubic Telecom and current SVP, Identity Services at TransUnion LLC, and John Hartnett, Founder of SVG Partners and Thrive AgTech, will both play a key role in guiding Globetouch as it continues to leverage the huge potential of the connected car and IoT markets.

Recognized as one of Europe's most influential software innovators, Pat Phelan is a serial entrepreneur known for building and selling a number of companies in the telecoms and software space, including Trustev, which he founded before being acquired by TransUnion in December 2015, and Cubic Telecom.

John Hartnett has over 25 years of executive level experience in both B2B and B2C organizations across the tech, mobile, software and telecoms sectors. He is Founder and CEO of SVG Partners, a Silicon Valley investment, technology and advisory firm. He is also the Founder of THRIVE AgTech, a venture and innovation platform working to advance the future of Food & Agriculture. Hartnett spent nine years at Palm where he served as Executive Vice President and also held senior management positions at Claris/Apple and AT&T/Teradata. He has served on the board of Aer Lingus, Ireland's national airline and on former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton's Northern Ireland Economic Working Committee as well as on the board of various private technology companies.

"We're honored to have both Pat and John joining us as advisors," said Riccardo Di Blasio, CEO of Globetouch Inc. "We're really proud and excited about everything we're doing here at Globetouch to build a solution that caters to the needs of the M2M (machine to machine) and Connected Car market. But even with all our recent growth and recognitions, we appreciate that we need advisors with a depth of experience to continue our momentum in a market that offers unlimited growth."

Built on an ecosystem of mobile operator networks, Globetouch offers seamless connectivity by enabling infrastructure and a mobile operator ecosystem. The company provides global cellular connectivity for IoT and M2M services with 400+ network operations in over 180 countries through one connection serving multiple vertical markets, including automotive, heavy industry and IT manufacturers.

About Globetouch

Globetouch is a leader in global connectivity services for the connected car and the IoT. By building an ecosystem of operators with a next generation control center, Globetouch provides car manufacturers and IoT enterprises a single interface to reach a global footprint. Globetouch backers include Hermes Growth Partners, Impact Venture Capital, Spark Telecom Ventures and Wholesale, Verizon Ventures, CK Hutchison Holdings Limited, Digicel and NTT DoCoMo, 263 China, and Qihoo 360 Technology Co. Ltd. To learn more, please visit: http://www.globetouch.com