Mellanox Propels NetApp to New Heights With 100Gb/s InfiniBand Connectivity

SUNNYVALE, Calif. &SUPERCOMPUTING 2017 Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ MLNX), a leading supplier of high performance, end to end smart interconnect solutions for data center servers and storage systems, today announced that NetApp has selected ConnectX 100Gb s InfiniBand adapters for two of its most advanced storage platforms the EF570 and E5700. Both the EF570 all flash system and the E5700 hybrid flash system now support 100Gb s NVMe over Fabrics on InfiniBand with Mellanox ConnectX 4 based adapters. The platform delivers unmatched price performance that accelerates database, technical computing, big data analytics, and video processing workloads.

NetApp's EF570 is the storage industry's price/performance leader as demonstrated by SPC-1™ and SPC-2 ™ benchmark tests. As the first available enterprise-class NVMe-over-InfiniBand systems, the solution breaks new ground with 1M+ sustained IOPs, 21GB/s throughput, and sub-100 microsecond latency. This performance is critical to perform real-time analytics to allow businesses to gain insight from an ever increasing amount of unstructured data, as well as to drive faster database, analytics, video processing, and technical computing performance. The EF5700 also offers 100Gb/s NVMe-over-InfiniBand in a hybrid flash system that is ideal for enterprise applications.

The ConnectX family of Virtual Protocol Interconnect® adapters support both InfiniBand and Ethernet and offer unmatched RDMA (Remote Direct Memory Access) features and capabilities and future-proofs data center investments by supporting speeds of 10, 25, 40, 50, and 100Gb/s. With full support for RDMA over Converged Ethernet (RoCE), ConnectX-4 allows platforms to support the latest storage protocols including iSCSI, iSER, NVMe-over-Fabrics, and SRP (SCSI RDMA Protocol).

"NetApp is an innovation leader when it comes to storage performance, connectivity, and efficiency," said Eric Stoltman, vice president and general manager, Hyperscale Group at NetApp. "We are proud to work with Mellanox to deliver faster network connections, innovative new protocols, and faster performance to our customers in our E-series arrays."

"NVMe over Fabrics is the newest, most efficient block storage protocol and EDR InfiniBand is the fastest, lowest-latency storage fabric technology," said Michael Kagan, CTO, Mellanox Technologies. "It's very exciting to see NetApp support both with their EF570 and E5700 platforms."

"It's clear that faster storage controllers and faster drives need faster network connections to realize their full value," said Arun Taneja Founder & Consulting Analyst, Taneja Group. "NetApp is one of the first, if not the first, enterprise vendor to support NVMe over Fabrics with 100Gb/s InfiniBand. Given Mellanox's historic leadership in high-speed networking, it's no surprise that they are doing it with Mellanox-based adapters."

