Zyxel Expands Award-Winning Portfolio of Networking Solutions with Launch of Enterprise-Class Wave 2 Access Points

Zyxel Communications, a leading provider of secure broadband networking, Internet access and connected home products, today announced the addition of two new Wave 2 access points to its growing portfolio of enterprise class networking infrastructure solutions. The NWA5123 AC HD 802.11ac Wave 2 Dual Radio Unified Access Point and NWA1123 AC HD 802.11ac Wave 2 Standalone Access Point deliver fast, reliable wireless connectivity in high density environments such as campuses and hotels.

The NWA5123-AC HD and NWA1123-AC HD are Wave 2 dual-radio 3x3 MU-MIMO access points that provide a combined data rate of up to 1.6Gbps. Next-generation beamforming technology and advanced noise suppression enable the access points to deliver expanded coverage and faster, more reliable connections to maximize the performance of network-connected applications on each client device.

The NWA1123-AC HD is a robust, standalone access point that is easily deployed into an existing network and managed using the Zyxel One Network Utility. The NWA5123-AC HD is a unified access point that can be deployed with a Wireless LAN Controller to form a robust controller-based WLAN solution with centralized management, or can be deployed as a fully-functional standalone access point. The innovative APFlex™ Technology automatically puts the NWA5123-AC HD into managed mode if a Zyxel wireless controller is found on the network, eliminating the need to manually configure the AP for use in standalone or controller mode.

"The rapid growth in adoption of mobile devices and RF technologies creates a noisy RF environment which adversely affects the performance of WiFi networks. This reduces productivity and causes a negative customer experience," explained Shawn Rogers, Market Development Manager at Zyxel. "Our new APs integrate advanced technologies such as second generation MU-MIMO and 3G/4G cellular filter to enable them to coexist in RF-dense environments and deliver maximum performance to the end users."

The Zyxel NWA5123-AC HD 802.11ac Wave 2 Dual-Radio Unified Access Point and NWA1123-AC HD 802.11ac Wave 2 Standalone Access Point, carry a limited lifetime warranty and are available now through all Zyxel authorized resellers and e-Commerce partners at MSRPs of $379.99 and $229.99, respectively. For more information on Zyxel and its families of connectivity solutions for homes and businesses, visit www.zyxel.com/us and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

