vXchnge and Megaport Enrich Cloud Connectivity in Strategic Markets

vXchnge today announced a partnership in key US growth markets with Megaport (USA), Inc., the U.S. subsidiary of Megaport Limited (ASX MP1) ("Megaport"), and leader in global Software Defined Networking (SDN). As part of the partnership, Megaport empowers vXchnge's interconnection platform to deliver SDN enabled, elastic interconnection and direct cloud connectivity services in vXchnge's data centers.

"Incorporating Megaport's ecosystem into the vXchnge interconnection platform enables customers with additional options to provision secure, reliable cloud and peering connections," said Ernest Sampera, CMO of vXchnge. "Megaport's seamless connectivity can accelerate a customer's digital transformation to cloud platforms."

By working with Megaport, vXchnge customers can flexibly scale bandwidth to optimize capacity so they pay only for what they use. Customers can access multiple service providers over the SDN and manage direct, multi-cloud connectivity through Megaport's API, the Megaport.al, and Megaport's mobile applications.

"vXchnge data centers are housed in key growth markets with significant demand for cloud services. Our partnership lowers the barrier to entry for cloud adoption and extends Megaport's service footprint to more of the locations where enterprises are enabling next generation cloud architectures in the US," said Nicole Cooper, Executive Vice President, Americas, Megaport. "vXchnge has a proven track record of providing scalability, reliability, security, and customer service. Enabling our SDN-enabled, elastic interconnection capabilities within vXchnge positions us to serve more enterprises with connectivity that is aligned to their business needs."

vXchnge customers utilizing the Megaport Ecosystem gain access into additional networks with instant provisioning capabilities and the ability to leverage the resources of leading, global cloud service providers, including: Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, Oracle Cloud, and Alibaba Cloud.

About vXchnge

vXchnge is a leading carrier-neutral colocation services provider dedicated to improving the business performance of its customers. vXchnge delivers unmatched brand protection and reliability to global and emerging growth brands through its data-center-as-a-service solution. Companies can leverage vXchnge's interconnections and strategically located data centers to enable their digital transformations and cloud architectures. The company is headquartered in Tampa, Florida. For more information, visit http://www.vxchnge.com or connect on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

About Megaport

Megaport is the global leading provider of Elastic Interconnection services. Using Software Defined Networking (SDN), the Company's global platform enables customers to rapidly connect their network to other services across the Megaport Network. Services can be directly controlled by customers via mobile devices, their computer, or our open API. The Company's extensive footprint in Australia, Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe, provides a neutral platform that spans many key data centre providers across various markets.

Established in 2013 and founded by Bevan Slattery, Megaport built the world's first SDN-based Elastic Interconnection platform designed to provide the most secure, seamless, and on-demand way for enterprises, networks, and services to interconnect. Led by Vincent English, Megaport has been built by a highly experienced team with extensive knowledge in building large scale global carrier networks and connects over 750 customers in over 170 data centres globally. Megaport is an Alibaba Cloud Technology Partner, Oracle Cloud Partner, AWS Technology Partner, Microsoft Azure ExpressRoute Partner, and Google Cloud Interconnect Partner.

To learn more about Megaport, please visit: www.megaport.com.