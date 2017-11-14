Waytek Revamps Order Purchasing and Inventory Management with VAI S2K Suggested Purchasing Solution

VAI, a leading ERP software developer, today announced that Waytek, a 12 volt electrical components distributor, has increased efficiency, accuracy and saved significant costs after implementing VAI's S2K Suggested Purchasing software solution.

In order to uphold its commitment to superior customer service and same-day fulfillment, Waytek needed a purchasing solution to help the company effectively manage its inventory to keep up with the influx of orders and control costs. For over 45 years, Waytek has supplied high quality electrical parts, serving manufacturers who make equipment for trucks, trailers, agricultural and construction equipment, emergency vehicles, boats, and more. Waytek is known for its large and reliable inventory, and partnering with VAI has enabled the company to offer same-day fulfillment to make sourcing electric parts as simple and fast as possible for customers.

"Before we began working with VAI, we managed our inventory of over 10,000 parts and over 100 vendors using just paper and pen," said Mike Larson, COO of Waytek. "As our company grew and customer demand increased, we learned that the only way we could maintain our track record of always having parts in stock was to invest in a purchasing solution that would automate the process. We've been running VAI's S2K ERP software for over ten years, and adding their purchasing solution has helped us dramatically reduce time spent managing inventory and has enabled us to manage the ultimate balancing act in purchasing: keeping a stocked inventory of high-demand items, while not being overstocked with inventory surplus."

VAI's S2K Suggested Purchasing calculates upcoming demand while considering vendor incentives, assisting the company in making a cost-effective decision in minutes. The solution allows the company to have a line item backorder rate of less than one percent. VAI's suggested purchase order (PO) tool also helps Waytek generate more accurate POs, creating a seamless transaction with vendors.

"It used to take us three to four hours to determine what inventory was needed, and we manually created POs for each vendor, which led to mistakes and inaccuracies," said Heather Garcia, Senior Buyer at Waytek. "Now, we let VAI's system make automatic calculations such as the number of items needed, pallets for those items and how many will fit into a truck based on cubic footage. This not only helps us by saving time, but it also helps our vendors and ultimately our customers benefit a great deal."

"We know that customer service is at the heart of what Waytek does, and having electrical parts available for their customers the same day they need them is what makes the company stand out," said Kevin Dick, Development Engineer at VAI. "With the ability to automate forecasting and purchasing processes, we knew our S2K Suggested Purchasing solution would help make their inventory goals possible."

About Waytek Since 1970, Waytek has been supplying high quality electrical parts to manufacturers of wire harnesses and mobile equipment, including: trucks, trailers, agricultural and construction equipment, emergency vehicles, boats and more. Wired to Serve™, our mission is to provide exceptional customer experience. Known for our large and reliable inventory, we offer same-day fulfillment to make sourcing electrical parts quick and easy. Learn more at waytekwire.com.

About VAI VAI is a leading independent mid-market ERP software developer renowned for its flexible solutions and ability to automate critical business functions for the distribution, manufacturing, specialty retail and service sectors. An IBM Gold Partner, VAI is the 2012 IBM Beacon Award Winner for Outstanding Solutions for Midsize Businesses. VAI continues to innovate with new solutions that leverage analytics, business intelligence, mobility and cloud technology to help customers make more informed business decisions in real-time and empower their mobile workforces. VAI is headquartered in Ronkonkoma, NY with branch offices in Florida, Illinois and California. For more information, visit www.vai.net, follow @VAISoftware on Twitter or "like us" on facebook.com/VAISoftware.