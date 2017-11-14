AWS Direct Connect Now Available in CoreSite’s Denver Market

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE COR), a premier provider of secure, reliable, high performance data center and interconnection solutions across the U.S., today announced CoreSite's Denver campus as the latest Amazon Web Services location serving the U.S. Mountain Region. Through AWS Direct Connect, CoreSite customers can directly access AWS over a private, enterprise grade network connection. The benefits of direct access include reduced data transfer costs, improved network security, and consistent network performance. This deployment represents the first and only native point of connectivity to AWS Direct Connect available in the Denver market.

With this expansion, CoreSite customers have direct access to all AWS Regions globally, with native connectivity to AWS Direct Connect now available in five markets including Denver, Los Angeles, New York, Silicon Valley, and Northern Virginia. In addition, connectivity to AWS Direct Connect is available across seven major markets, including Boston and Chicago, through the CoreSite Open Cloud Exchange.

"At CoreSite we are focused on enabling our enterprise customers to easily and efficiently adopt and deploy hybrid- and multi-cloud solutions, by providing reliable, high-performance connectivity solutions," said Gerry Fassig, Vice President of Sales, Cloud & Hosting at CoreSite. "We are pleased that AWS has chosen to expand its reach with CoreSite in the Denver market, enabling us to solve a broader range of customer requirements."

CoreSite is an Advanced tier Technology Partner in the AWS Partner Network (APN) and has been providing CoreSite customers with AWS Direct Connect services since 2011. AWS Direct Connect provides a dedicated network connection between an Enterprise's network and an AWS Direct Connect location. CoreSite customers can privately access AWS Direct Connect through a cross connection or through high-performance, SLA-backed virtual connections via the CoreSite Open Cloud Exchange. AWS Direct Connect provides a private, low-latency alternative to connecting over the public internet or backhauling from a corporate data center. AWS offers compute power, database storage, and content delivery along with access to over 70 products, including AWS Direct Connect, to enable hybrid-IT solutions.

CoreSite's Denver campus (DE1 and DE2) is strategically located in downtown Denver, providing optimized hybrid capabilities to businesses in Colorado and surrounding states. The presence of over 75 network, cloud, and IT service providers within these two data centers makes CoreSite's colocation facilities the most integral points of interconnection in the Rocky Mountain region. These strategically centralized data centers are tethered to regional communication hubs offering customers secure, reliable, high-performance solutions for their mission-critical business applications as well as a secondary location to West or East coast deployment.

