Tulane University and ShareStream Collaborate On the Rollout of a New Closed-Captioning Service

In collaboration with Tulane University, ShareStream Education ("ShareStream") has launched a new closed captioning service that is included with the ShareStream Video Platform, a centralized media management system designed expressly for academic institutions. The new closed captioning service is currently live at Tulane, and will be generally available to ShareStream clients worldwide prior to the start of the 2018 Spring Semester.

Mike Griffith, Faculty Technology Coordinator at Tulane, said, "This partnership among our institutions has been instrumental to the goal of providing high quality options for developing and distributing accessible content."

David Weinstein, CEO of ShareStream, said, "ShareStream is committed to close collaboration with thought leaders such as Tulane University to develop innovations that benefit the educational-technology community at large. ShareStream's new captioning service furthers ShareStream's efforts in developing features that enhance the accessibility of online media for users with disabilities."

ShareStream's closed-captioning service streamlines and simplifies the workflow for captioning the rapidly expanding media collections of universities and colleges. In one simple step, users who are granted the required privileges are able to upload, transcode and generate closed captioning for media files from the ShareStream Uploader. For video and audio content that has been previously ingested into the ShareStream Platform, ShareStream's closed-captioning service provides authorized users the ability to generate captions directly from Pick-n-Play, ShareStream's application that powers video-based learning and integrates seamlessly with Learning Management Systems.

Since 2007, Tulane has utilized the ShareStream Platform to manage and stream media content for a wide array of use cases across the University.

Founded in 1834, Tulane University is one of the country's most highly ranked and sought-after universities. It is a member of the prestigious Association of American Universities, a select group of the 62 leading research universities in the United States and Canada with "preeminent programs of graduate and professional education and scholarly research." Tulane also is ranked by the Carnegie Foundation for the Advancement of Teaching as a university with "very high research activity." Of more than 4,300 higher educational institutions rated by the foundation, Tulane remains in a prestigious category that includes only two percent of universities nationwide.

About ShareStream Education

ShareStream is a leader in online video and media management solutions for education. The ShareStream Video Platform is tailored to the unique needs of academic institutions, where streamlined content ingestion, campus-wide media management, accessibility and interactive video-based learning are paramount. ShareStream fulfills rising demand from educational institutions for integrating video-hosting and streaming-media services into instructional technology, the library, distance learning, professional development and campus communications. To learn more about ShareStream, visit https://www.sharestream.com/.