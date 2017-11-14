Panama’s Cable Onda Boosts Performance of Backbone Network with Coriant Solution

Coriant, a leading supplier of packet optical, IP, and SDN solutions to Tier 1 global service providers and web scale Internet operators, today announced that Cable Onda, a leading television service provider in Panama, is enhancing the flexibility, scalability, and efficiency of its DWDM backbone infrastructure with the latest packet optical transport technology from Coriant. The high performance Coriant solution, delivered in collaboration with local partner Grupo Comtel ("Comtel"), will enable Cable Onda to cost efficiently meet growing demand for service capacity while ensuring a superior broadband experience for its residential and business customers.

Built upon the Coriant® 7100 Nano Packet Optical Transport Platform, Cable Onda is expanding the capabilities of its optical transport infrastructure with deployment of advanced networking features, including Reconfigurable Optical Add/Drop Multiplexing (ROADM) and dynamic photonic switching. These capabilities enable more flexible and efficient management of network capacity while improving the resiliency and performance of Cable Onda's end-user services, which include high-definition TV, over-the-top (OTT) video, cloud, mobility, Fixed IP, Internet, and digital telephony.

"Keeping pace with today's rapidly evolving digital media and broadband applications requires innovation at all levels of our network," said Dagoberto Lara, Fixed Network Manager, Cable Onda. "With best-in-class technology from Coriant and excellent local support provided by Comtel, we have been able to significantly advance the performance of our world-class infrastructure to benefit our customers today, and well into the future."

The 7100 Nano enables Cable Onda to cost-efficiently address diverse traffic demands with a flexible system architecture that supports fabric-less switching for OTN, packet, and SONET/SDH, 10G and 100G transparent transport, and WDM with ROADM-on-a-blade or the Coriant® Pluggable Optical Layer. Optimized for metro and regional transport applications, the 7100 Nano also enables Cable Onda to reduce operational costs by minimizing space and power requirements with a compact 5RU chassis and dense, highly integrated service modules. To simplify and accelerate provisioning of end-to-end capacity, Cable Onda relies on the Coriant Transcend™ Software Suite, which includes the Coriant® Transport Network Management System (TNMS).

"We are pleased to team with Comtel to deliver Cable Onda a truly best-in-class solution purpose-built for their evolving service needs," said Alberto Barriento, Managing Director, Caribbean and Latin America, Coriant. "The ability to cost-efficiently scale backbone capacity and adapt to unpredictable end-user traffic flows helps Cable MSOs like Cable Onda differentiate their services in a highly dynamic and competitive market environment."

About Cable Onda Cable Onda, S.A. provides television, Internet, and telephony services for residential, corporate, and SME customers in Panama. The company offers digital television, pay per view, free content, video-on-demand, high definition, and DVR service products. Cable Onda, S.A. is headquartered in Panama City, Panama. Visit www.cableonda.com.

About Grupo Comtel Grupo Comtel has more than 30 years of experience in technological innovation in Panama and Central America, with a strong commitment to help our clients generate new revenue opportunities, reduce operating costs, improve customer service and increase productivity by leveraging the maximum investments in the solutions that we put at your disposal.

About Coriant Coriant delivers innovative and dynamic networking solutions for a fast-changing and cloud-centric business world. The Coriant portfolio of edge-to-core packet optical, IP, and SDN solutions enables network operators to cost-efficiently scale network capacity, reduce operational complexity, and create the resilient foundation for a new generation of end-user services, including 5G, IoT, and Internet video. Coriant serves leading network operators around the world, including Tier 1 mobile and fixed line service providers, web-scale Internet operators, data center operators, cable MSOs, and large enterprises. With a distinguished heritage of technology innovation and service excellence, Coriant is helping its global customers maximize the value of their network infrastructure as demand for bandwidth explodes and the communications needs of businesses and consumers continue to evolve. Learn more at www.coriant.com and follow us on Twitter for the latest @Coriant news and information.