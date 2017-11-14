MedRisk Publishes White Paper on Telerehabilitation in Workers’ Compensation

MedRisk has published "Telerehabilitation & the Injured Worker A Practical Guide," a white paper that explores physical therapy in the age of telemedicine and its practical application for the workers' compensation industry.

The white paper examines the use of telerehabilitation for musculoskeletal injuries. Video conferencing, virtual home-exercise supervision and remote patient monitoring can be used to supplement traditional in-clinic care. Telerehabilitation is especially helpful for injured employees who live in rural areas, those who need a specialist or bilingual physical therapist, and for those who travel frequently for work.

"Physical therapy is often prescribed for three sessions per week for four to six weeks. That can involve a lot of time, travel and planning for the patient as well as transportation costs for the employer," said Mary O'Donoghue, MedRisk's Chief Clinical and Product Officer.

Telerehabilitation offers convenience as well as savings, and that convenience can lead to greater compliance with treatment. "Patients can spend more time performing the exercises and less time commuting to the clinic," O'Donoghue said.

The white paper discusses how to determine if an injured employee is a good candidate for telerehabilitation, the type of technology involved, and the various ways that a telerehabilitation appointment can increase patient engagement and satisfaction. It also presents recent research results on telerehabilitation outcomes. The free white paper is available at http://www.medrisknet.com/telerehab-guide-lp/.

Based in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, MedRisk is the largest managed care organization dedicated to the physical rehabilitation of injured workers. One of the Inc. 5,000 fastest growing privately held companies for 11 consecutive years, MedRisk counts over 115,000 providers in its network and serves almost 500,000 injured workers every year. It holds direct contracts with more than 80 percent of the nation's top workers' compensation insurers and third-party administrators. MedRisk, which has successfully completed a SSAE 16 Type II examination, ensures high quality care and delivers outstanding customer service. To that end, all customer service professionals, healthcare advocates and physical therapists are based in the U.S. For more information, visit www.medrisknet.com or call 800-225-9675.