Limelight Networks Report Reveals Only 21 Percent of Southeast Asian Consumers Feel Confident That Businesses Do Enough to Protect Against Cyber Attacks

Only 21 percent of Southeast Asian consumers feel "extremely confident" that businesses are doing enough to protect them against cybercrime, according to the 'State of Cybersecurity' research report from Limelight Networks, (Nasdaq LLNW), a global leader in digital content delivery. How a business responds to cyber attacks therefore can significantly impact consumer trust and affect brand reputation and long term revenue.

The survey of consumers in Singapore, Malaysia, and the Philippines takes a close look at how consumers perceive the current state of cybersecurity in their online transactions.

Increasing cybercrime has not stopped consumers from continuing their online activities. While 91.47 percent of consumers in Southeast Asia check a site's security before partaking in e-commerce or other activities, those in Singapore appear less concerned, with only 86.73 percent checking to see if a site is secured before initiating a transaction. When making a transaction, smartphones are the device of choice in Southeast Asia, and laptops coming in second. However, in Singapore, both laptops and Smartphones share the top spot (64.08 percent) to make online transactions.

The Limelight report also found that a brand's reputation and credibility were directly impacted once their website has been hacked. Yet, businesses are not sitting idly either. The vast majority of businesses who responded to the survey indicated that their organization has implemented technologies to protect against DDoS and other attacks, which is especially important given that the majority of respondents indicated that their organization's digital presence had been attacked in the past two years, resulting in site downtime or loss of data.

"With a potential cyber-attack lurking in the corner, brands can no longer rest on 'legacy trust' that they have built over the years. Today, it's about building trust each time a customer transacts with a brand online. Cybersecurity is never a one-size-fits-all approach. Brands need to think about a multi-layered approach to security and explore the use of a cloud-based solution. They also need to employ a content delivery network (CDN) that can buffer volumetric attacks," said Jaheer Abbas, Sales Regional Director, SE Asia and ANZ at Limelight Networks. "Not only can a CDN mitigate DDoS and other high-volume cyber-attacks, it can also have a significantly positive impact on the end-user experience by improving the speed and quality of content delivery," he added.

The 'State of Cybersecurity' report for Southeast Asia is based on a survey of 1,300 consumers ranging in age, gender, and education and over 300 businesses across Singapore, Malaysia, and the Philippines. The complete 'State of Cybersecurity' report is available here.

