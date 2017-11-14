Philo Launches First Entertainment-Focused Live TV Streaming Service Priced at $16

Philo, a television technology company, today announced the nationwide launch of the first ever streaming television service featuring live TV, DVR, and on demand services, focused on entertainment, lifestyle and knowledge programming. The new service, priced at $16 per month, includes 35 of the top cable channels and can be viewed wherever you are in the U.S., on TVs, computers, tablets and phones. An additional nine channels can be added for just $4 more per month.

Philo will carry content from leading programming groups, including A+E Networks, AMC Networks, Discovery, Scripps Networks, and Viacom with top-rated channels including A&E, AMC, Animal Planet, AXS TV, BBC America, Cheddar, Comedy Central, Discovery Channel, Food Network, GSN, HGTV, HISTORY, Investigation Discovery (ID), IFC, Lifetime, MTV, Nickelodeon, TLC, Travel Channel, and more.*

Built on groundbreaking technology, Philo includes powerful features and functionality at no additional cost, including:

"Our goal at Philo is to build a television service that people love as much as they love their favorite shows. We're constantly looking for ways we can improve the experience because at the end of the day, we're also building Philo for ourselves," said Andrew McCollum, Philo CEO. "We started delivering streaming television at universities six years ago, and we've taken all of the unique insight we gained about this new generation of TV watchers in order to build a unique product and content package at an incredible value."

At launch, Philo supports web browsers (Chrome, Firefox, Edge, Safari), Roku devices, an iOS app, and Android via Chrome (app coming soon) with more platforms to come. Trying Philo is simple - start watching in seconds with just a phone number at philo.com.

ABOUT PHILO

Inspired by Philo T. Farnsworth, the inventor of electronic television, Philo was created to build a better TV experience. The company started in the college market as a laboratory for creating a next-generation TV platform, and now offers a new entertainment-focused streaming service nationwide. Philo has previously received investment from New Enterprise Associates (NEA), Rho Ventures, Xfund, Home Box Office Inc. (HBO), Mark Cuban's Radical Investments, WME, and CBC New Media Group. Philo is based in San Francisco, with offices in New York and Cambridge, MA. For more information, visit philo.com.

Philo is a registered trademark of Philo, Inc. Use of this trademark by Philo and/or any approved licensees does not imply any association with, or endorsement by, any person, living or dead.

Roku is a registered trademark of Roku, Inc. in the U.S. and in other countries.

*The Philo channel lineup is below.

Philo 37 Channels - $16

● A&E

● Lifetime

● AMC

● Lifetime Movies

● Animal Planet

● MTV

● AXS TV

● MTV2

● BBC America

● Nickelodeon

● BBC World News

● Nick Jr.

● BET

● OWN

● Cheddar

● Science

● CMT

● Spike

● Comedy Central

● Sundance Channel

● Discovery Channel

● TeenNick

● DIY

● TLC

● Food Network

● Travel Channel

● FYI

● TV Land

● GSN

● Velocity

● HGTV

● VH1

● History

● Viceland

● IFC

● We TV

● Investigation Discovery (ID)

Additional nine channels for an incremental $4:

● American Heroes Channel

● BET Her

● Cooking Channel

● Destination America

● Discovery Family

● Discovery Life

● Logo

● MTV Live

● Nicktoons