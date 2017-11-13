EST Group Honored as Best Companies to Work for in Fort Worth

EST Group joined Fort Worth Magazine to honor its list of Best Companies to Work for in Fort Worth. The annual luncheon and awards program was held at the Fort Worth Club. The company rankings were revealed along with the unveil of the November issue of FW Inc., which profiles the list of honorees. EST Group was ranked 9th in the category of small and medium size companies.

For-profits and nonprofits, government entities, and private and publicly held businesses were eligible to participate. Nominees must have a facility in Fort Worth or a contiguous county within 30 miles, have at least 15 permanent employees and be in business for at least one year. Employers completed an online survey, detailing company policies, practices, benefits and demographics. Employees also completed a survey. The Best Companies Group, an independent research firm that specializes in identifying and recognizing great places to work, ran and judged the contest for the magazine, independent of the staff. BCG manages similar programs worldwide.

"We are very happy to be recognized as one of the 2017 FW Inc.'s Best Companies to Work for in Fort Worth. Our employees are our best asset, and it's very rewarding to see EST Group recognized as a great place to work throughout the DFW Metroplex," stated Patricia Spires, EST Group CEO/CFO. "We know that if our employees recognize that we want the best for them, they will continue to do their best for our clients, and that creates a wonderful circle of excellence. We want to continue supporting that system in everything we do."

Kelly Foster, CTO/COO added, "As we continue to grow at a fast pace, we recognize growth cannot compromise our standards. We employ the most skilled technical experts in the metroplex and we believe that our team's can-do attitude is tied to the positive work environment we support at EST Group. We are grateful to see this reflected by the inclusion in the best places to work lists of Dallas and Fort Worth."

About EST Group

EST Group is an IT solutions company with a strong focus in providing data center solutions and services, as well as integration and identity and access management solutions and services to their clients' IT environment. Their goal is for their clients to achieve maximum efficiency and productivity. They have been providing these solutions since 2005. EST strives to provide the best experience their clients, partners and employees have ever had with an IT consulting company. For more information on EST Group, visit www.est-grp.com.

About Fort Worth Magazine

From entertainment to local affairs, design to society, Fort Worth Magazine is a cultural catalyst. With its unique mix of stunning photography, graphics and printing, coupled with in-depth reporting and social commentary, Fort Worth Magazine accelerates local ideas and images to center stage. For more information, visit http://www.fwtx.com/bestcompanies/