Konftel Names Jenne, Inc. as its Best Konftel Partner 2017 North America

For the third year in a row, Jenne, Inc., a leading value added distributor of technology products and solutions focusing on voice, video, data networking, premise security and the cloud has been named by Konftel as its Best Konftel Partner 2017 North America.

"The professionalism and dedication shown by Jenne is outstanding," said Tommy Edlund, director of global sales at Konftel. "As a supplier, we see Jenne as a best in class distribution partner, and I'm convinced the experience is similar among the customers. Jenne's contribution is a big part of the success we have had in the US during the last year. Their continuous marketing effort helps increase the Konftel brand recognition among resellers."

"We appreciate being recognized by Konftel as its Best Konftel Partner 2017 North America," said Vince Piccolomini, vice president of business development at Jenne. "Konftel's audio conferencing products are at the forefront of technology and our value added resellers appreciate how they fit into their product solutions portfolio. We look forward to continuing to grow our business together."

About Konftel

Konftel is a leading company and strong brand within audio conferencing solutions. Since 1988, our mission has been to help people around the world to conduct meetings, regardless of distance. We know from experience that teleconferences are an efficient way to save time and money and contribute to a better environment. Superior audio quality is key to productive meetings which is why we incorporate OmniSound®, our patented audio technology, into all Konftel telephones. Our products are marketed worldwide under the Konftel brand via our head office in Umeå, Sweden. Find out more about our company and products at konftel.com.

About Jenne, Inc.

Jenne, Inc., headquartered in Avon, Ohio, is a leading value-added distributor of technology products and solutions focusing on voice, video, data networking, premise security and the cloud, including equipment and software for the Enterprise and SMB markets. Since the company's founding in 1986, Jenne has been committed to providing value added resellers with a broad product selection, competitive pricing, on-time accurate delivery, outstanding technical support plus ongoing sales and technical training through Jenne University. More than 180 major manufacturers partner with Jenne including Avaya, ADTRAN, Extreme Networks, Hanwha Techwin, Konftel, Mitel, Lifesize, Panasonic, Plantronics, Spectralink, Status Solutions, Vidyo, VTech and Yealink.