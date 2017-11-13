Puerto Rico - Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband - Statistics and Analyses 2017 - Research and Markets

The "Puerto Rico Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband Statistics and Analyses" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Puerto Rico has one of the highest mobile penetration rates in the Latin American and the Caribbean region, at about 160%. However, although it is a US territory it lags well behind the mainland US states in terms of fixed-line and broadband penetration. This is partly due to a continuing economic recession, high unemployment rates (and consequently low disposable income) and poor telecoms investment in a market largely dominated by the incumbent Puerto Rico Telephone Company. The activities of the US-based telcos, including T-Mobile US, Sprint and AT&T, continue to impact the Puerto Rican market. This has recently been seen in these operators securing spectrum in the 600MHz, which included licences covering the island.

The Puerto Rico Telephone Company's fixed-line market dominance was augmented following its acquisition by the largest wireless company in Latin America, América Móvil. In contrast, with six network operators, the mobile (cellular/wireless) market has been experiencing more robust competition and growth. Although América Móvil's Claro briefly took the lead from AT&T Mobility in terms of subscriber numbers, AT&T regained the top position following its acquisition of Centennial Communications. In early 2017 Sprint and Open Wireless agreed to merge their networks in a bid to offer better market competition by increasing their scale and spectrum holdings.

With emerging VoIP and videostreaming sectors and steadily a growing broadband market, as well as satellite TV services (which have caused a decline in the cable TV subscriber base in recent years), the growth and convergence of digital media looks promising. The acquisition by Liberty Global of the remaining cable TV operator Choice Cable, completed in mid-2015, has created a monopoly player in this sector. Liberty Cablevisión, now part of Liberty Global's LiLAC Group, is in a stronger position to capitalise on scale, and so provide improved services based on greater investment in technologies, including the anticipated DOCSIS3.1 standard.

