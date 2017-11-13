CANDI Helps San Diego County Non-Profit Implement Smart Building to Optimize Energy Use and Save Money

A widely held perception is that smart buildings are cost effective only for large commercial properties of over 100,000 square feet. But through a recent project the Metropolitan Area Advisory Committee (MAAC) , a San Diego County non profit that supplies life changing services to individuals and families, has found a quick and easy way to save energy and money at its San Marcos Head Start Center. The non profit worked with CANDI, an Internet of Things (IoT) technology company that connects devices and data to the services that create smart buildings, to retrofit the 20,000 square foot day care center into an affordable "green" building. The facilities team at the San Marcos Head Start Center now has the information needed to optimize energy performance, remotely diagnose and control the building's HVAC systems, and reduce the frequency of maintenance visits.

Energy use - including HVAC monitoring and control - represents the largest operating expense for commercial buildings, and smart building technologies promise to help lower those costs. But until recently the complexity and cost of connecting, monitoring, and managing many different types of equipment in buildings put these efficiencies out of reach for anything but the largest buildings and budgets. Even with the recent availability of advanced IoT technologies, for non-profit organizations like MAAC, time and resources are stretched thin and the reality of implementing smart technology can seem out of reach.

Recognizing this, CANDI worked with partners to donate devices and implementation support to help MAAC affordably retrofit its San Marcos child development center. The facility, located in San Diego County, is open 12 hours a day, operates a kitchen with walk-in freezer, and includes offices, classroom, and day care areas. Air conditioning is critical most of the year to maintain a comfortable environment for the staff and many small children. CANDI donated an Intel® BMP gateway and two powerful eGauge meters, and RCS Technology donated three ZigBee-connected thermostats. Those donations saved the non-profit about $1,450. MAAC funded project management, the remaining equipment, installation labor, and fees for a total investment of about $4,500.

Simple, one-day installation CANDI provided technical guidance for the simple one-day installation at the San Marcos Head Start Center. Oscar Matos, MAAC facilities manager, oversaw the project, and local integrator Velociti executed the installation. On installation day, power was dropped in half of the building at a time to install the energy meters and replace existing thermostats. The meters monitored the building's main electrical circuits, HVAC, and refrigeration equipment. The thermostats controlled split-unit heat pumps. MAAC's IT department was consulted but needed minimal involvement, as the Intel BMP gateway is network-ready out of the box. The smart thermostats and energy meters were configured through the CANDI PowerTools application. Before the day ended, data was already flowing to provide new insights into the building's energy use.

"With about 400,000 square feet distributed across 17 sites throughout northern San Diego County, MAAC is always looking for ways to reduce energy costs and improve operating efficiency so that budgets can be optimized for programs that benefit children and families," said Matos. "The installation at our San Marcos facility was so easy and effective that I didn't even need to be onsite. After about an hour of training, we were up and running and able to easily access energy and HVAC data and settings at any time from a computer or smartphone."

Benefits apparent from the start Within a month, the installation started to pay off. For example, when a higher-than-expected energy use over a weekend was observed, the multi-channel energy monitoring capability made it fast and easy to drill down into the data to diagnose and identify a specific heat pump responsible for the off-hour energy consumption. That data prompted a discussion with the facility's staff, revealing that a staff member had manually overridden a thermostat. The dialog resulted in an agreement on an automated setting that is both comfortable and efficient. Having detailed information is helping the facilities team reduce ongoing costs by remotely monitoring anomalies and energy waste caused by manual overrides, doors and windows left open, equipment problems, and the like. Longer term, the benefits of reduced energy costs, fewer site visits, remote equipment monitoring and control, and a more consistently comfortable environment for the on-site staff and families combine to make a strong case for affordable, easy-to-implement smart buildings.

"When we realized that MAAC's values were completely in line with CANDI's values, this made it even more appealing for us to help MAAC save money to put back into resources that touch the lives of so many people," said Steve Raschke, CEO of CANDI. "The perception that implementing smart building technology is too complex, too expensive, or too disruptive to day-to-day operations may be holding companies back. But if a small non-profit can do it, then it should be a breeze for bigger commercial operations."

About MAAC MAAC is the leading provider of comprehensive social services in San Diego County and works to create healthier and stronger communities by providing a space where individuals and families in need can find means to self-sufficiency through advocacy and access to high-quality programs in five key areas of focus: Affordable Housing, Economic Development, Education, Health & Wellbeing, and Advocacy & Leadership Development. The 2017 MAAC Soirée is November 16, 2017 at the Gallery at Herb & Wood. For more information, visit www.maacproject.org or Facebook.

About CANDI CANDI is disrupting the cost and scalability limitations of the smart building market. Its innovative, open technology easily and cost-effectively connects devices and data to the services that create smart buildings. CANDI PowerTools software is built into leading, low-cost Internet of Things (IoT) gateways, enabling building managers, smart building systems integrators, and enterprise service providers to instantly integrate communication with legacy building systems and next-generation IoT sensors and devices. CANDI handles the complex protocol and networking problems required to integrate smart device communications and provides a secure cloud operations center so that customers can deploy and manage multiple locations and assets using popular smart building services-quickly, easily, and with significant ROI. For more information, visit www.candicontrols.com or email info@candicontrols.com.