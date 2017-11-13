Available from Sprint on Nov. 17, Samsung Galaxy S8 Active Brings Military-Grade Durability and Longer-Lasting Battery to Iconic Design

Sprint expands its portfolio of the iconic Samsung Galaxy S8 series on Friday, Nov. 17, with the addition of Samsung Galaxy S8 Active. This military grade version of the iconic device will be available in all Sprint retail stores, online at www.sprint.com and by calling 1 800 Sprint1.

For a limited time, switch to Sprint and get Samsung GS8 Active at 50 percent off your monthly payments with Sprint Flex - just $17.71 per month. 1 And with Galaxy Forever, you can upgrade to the latest Galaxy any time after 12 lease payments, exclusively from Sprint.

Samsung Galaxy S8 Active offers flagship performance with redefined durability, allowing users the freedom to live an active lifestyle without worrying about damaging their phone. Engineered from high-strength aluminum and protective bumpers for military-grade durability, the shock, shatter, dust and water-resistant Galaxy S8 Active withstands tough hits and falls. Its shatter-resistant screen is protected against accidental drops while delivering the bright, vivid colors of the 5.8-inch Quad HD Super AMOLED Display.2

Galaxy S8 Active also boasts a large, long-lasting 4,000mAh battery that can go more than a day of usage on a single charge. With Samsung's most advanced fast charge and fast wireless charging capabilities, it powers up quickly and conveniently.3

Switch to Sprint and Save

Switch to Sprint and get four lines of Unlimited for $25 per month per line with the fifth line free when you add five lines - that's five lines of Unlimited for only $100 per month. Sprint's Unlimited plan includes Unlimited data, talk and text, HD streaming video and 10GB of hotspot data per line.4 It's the best price for Unlimited, and 50 percent off Verizon, AT&T and T-Mobile Unlimited rates for a family of five.5

Samsung GS8 Active joins Samsung GS8 and Samsung GS8+ as part of Sprint's HPUE-enabled (High Performance User Equipment) smartphone lineup. HPUE makes the Sprint network experience even better with increased coverage, more capacity and faster speeds on capable devices. HPUE-enabled smartphones are designed to give customers a better overall experience for watching streaming videos and enjoying mobile gaming and other online apps and services. HPUE can extend Sprint's existing 2.5GHz coverage by up to 30 percent to nearly match its mid-band 1.9GHz spectrum performance, including indoors where the majority of wireless traffic is generated.6

HPUE is one of many tools Sprint is using to improve its network and take advantage of its deep 2.5GHz spectrum holdings. With an average of 204MHz of spectrum and more than 160MHz of 2.5GHz spectrum in the top 100 U.S. markets, Sprint has more spectrum than any other carrier across the nation, allowing Sprint to keep adding the capacity and speed needed to serve customers' increasing demand for unlimited data.

About Sprint

1 $17.71/month after $17.71/month credit. Credits applied within two bills. For well-qualified customers w/18-month lease and new-line activation. Early termination results in remaining balance due. 2 This device passed military specification (MIL-STD-810G) testing against a subset of 21 specific environmental conditions, including temperature, dust, shock/vibration, and low pressure/high altitude. Screen is shatter-resistant up to five feet on a flat surface. Water and dust resistant: Resistant up to five feet of water for up to 30 minutes; rinse residue/dry after wet. Screen measures diagonally as a full rectangle without accounting for the rounded corners. 3 Average expected performance based on typical use. Actual battery life depends on factors such as network, features selected, frequency of calls, and voice, data and other application-usage patterns. Results may vary. Fast charging requires Adaptive Fast Charging (AFC) or Quick Charge 2.0-compatible charger to work. Testing under laboratory conditions. Results may vary. 4 Limited time offer. Savings until 1/31/19; then $60/month for line 1, $40/month for line 2 and $30/month/line for lines 3-5. With AutoPay discount applied within two invoices. Excludes taxes, fees and roaming. Streams video at up to HD 1080p, music at up to 1.5Mbps, gaming at up to 8Mbps. Data deprioritization during congestion. MHS, P2P and VPN reduced to 2G speeds after 10GB/month. 5 Savings claim compared to Verizon Beyond Unlimited, AT&T Unlimited Plus, and T-Mobile One Plus rates for five lines. Carriers' features differ. See www.sprint.com/unlimited for details. 6 According to Sprint testing.