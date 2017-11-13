Spirent Federal Live Network Test Showcases Performances of 25/40/50/100G Ethernet Links

Spirent Federal Systems, a leader in network, services and devices testing for federal agencies and critical infrastructure providers, announced today that SCinet, is using Spirent Federal'sÂ high speed Ethernet solutions to test the performance of its wide area network infrastructure. SCinet, the powerful network that is providing more than 1 Terabits per second (Tbps) of capacity for the SC Conference, is provisioning multiple 40 100G Ethernet links that will be showcased November 12 17, 2017 in Denver, Colorado. Spirent Federal will be critical in helping to verify these links so that exhibitors can effectively use them for their high performance computing applications and demonstrations.

The SCinet is using Spirent Federal'sÂ SPT-N4U chassis, with 25G, 40G, 50G, and 100G interfaces, which is designed to lower the cost of testing devices and networks powering the always-on data network. Spirent Federal's solution is being used to provide packet generation and routing performance test capability. SCinet will use the packet generation function to test 100G connections and switching/routing performance, and to debug WAN (Wide Area Network) connectivity problems.

Spirent TestCenter, along with the latest modules and chassis, supports testing at bit rates from 10 Mbps to 100 Gbps and beyond. Since accuracy is critical to analyzing traffic at line rate, Spirent's 100G module has a system clock with a resolution of 2.5 ns, more than twice as fast as required to support Ethernet at 100 Gbps. All ports can be synchronized to provide the accuracy required to evaluate the performance and QoE of services delivered over 25/40/50/100G Ethernet.

For more information about Spirent Federal's high speed Ethernet testing solution, visitÂ www.spirentfederal.com/IP/Products/Spirent_TestCenter/Overview/.