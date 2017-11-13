Comcast Announces Multi-Year Global Sponsorship of U.S. Ski & Snowboard

Comcast today announced it will be the official cable television and communications partner of U.S. Ski & Snowboard, the Olympic sports organization based in Park City, Utah. America's top Olympic skiers will showcase Comcast on their racing suits when the FIS Ski World Cup tour comes to America later this month, with stops in Killington and Beaver Creek.

The new multi-year partnership will feature the Xfinity brand on U.S. Ski & Snowboard athlete uniforms at a range of high-profile events worldwide, increasing awareness of the partnership in markets globally with around-the-world broadcast coverage. Xfinity will also be the title sponsor of the women's FIS Ski World Cup weekend at Killington Resort in Vermont Nov. 25-26, which will be carried on NBC and NBCSN. In addition, the brand will be an associated sponsor of the men's FIS Ski World Cup Birds of Prey Race Week Dec. 1-3 in Beaver Creek, Colorado.

American Mikaela Shiffrin, a winner at Killington a year ago, will be out to defend her season long world cup title. At Beaver Creek, two-time U.S. Olympic champion Ted Ligety will be favored in the giant slalom. Both events are important competitions leading up to the Olympic Winter Games PyeongChang 2018.

"We are excited to support Team USA and all of the incredible athletes empowered by U.S. Ski & Snowboard," said Matt Lederer, Executive Director of Partnership Marketing at Comcast. "U.S. Ski & Snowboard provides elite level, world class athletes and young skiers and snowboarders alike with the support they need throughout the year to achieve their full potential, and we are proud to partner with them and help athletes, teams, coaches, parents and volunteers in communities across the country to progress skiing and snowboarding and achieve success."

The deal provides Comcast with global sponsorship rights in the cable television and telecommunications category, use of U.S. Ski & Snowboard's logo and athletes, and a strong brand signage presence at Toyota U.S. Grand Prix events, which serve as the Olympic qualifying series for freestyle skiing and snowboard.

"This global partnership with Comcast reflects the stature of our athletes and events and the impact they have in both the U.S. and international sports market," said U.S. Ski & Snowboard Chief Commercial Officer Dan Barnett. "It's a comprehensive approach to supporting both the athletes who compete and the events in which they participate, which is a great endorsement both here in America and around the world."

U.S. Ski & Snowboard has a strong stable of athletes who will vie for Olympic medals in South Korea. "Comcast is also showing its commitment to athletes through ancillary deals with a number of our stars," said Barnett. "On behalf of our athletes, we're proud to welcome Comcast to our family."

As part of the arrangement with the United States Olympic Committee, Comcast will be an official partner through Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 which includes the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games 2018.

About U.S. Ski & Snowboard

U.S. Ski & Snowboard is an Olympic sports organization providing leadership and direction for tens of thousands of young skiers and snowboarders and elite athletes competing at the highest level worldwide, encouraging and supporting all its athletes in achieving excellence wherever they train and compete. By empowering national teams, clubs, coaches, parents, officials, volunteers and fans, U.S. Ski & Snowboard is committed to the progression of its sports, athlete success and the value of team. Established in 1905, U.S. Ski & Snowboard receives no direct government support, operating solely through private donations from individuals, corporations and foundations to fund athletic programs that directly assist athletes in reaching their dreams. The organization is based in Park City, UT.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company with two primary businesses, Comcast Cable and NBCUniversal. Comcast Cable is one of the nation's largest video, high-speed internet, and phone providers to residential customers under the Xfinity brand, and also provides these services to businesses. It also provides wireless security and automation services to residential customers under the Xfinity brand. NBCUniversal operates news, entertainment and sports cable networks, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, television production operations, television station groups, Universal Pictures and Universal Parks and Resorts. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.