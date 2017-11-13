Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Awarded $73.8 Million Multi-Year Contract for Wireless Enhanced 9-1-1 Solutions

November 13, 2017 Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (Nasdaq CMTL) announced today that during its first quarter of fiscal 2018, its Safety and Security Technologies group, which is part of Comtech's Commercial Segment, has been awarded a multi year contract with an estimated value of approximately $73.8 million.

This contract award, from a major U.S. telecommunications company, provides for implementation and continued maintenance and operational support related to wireless enhanced 9-1-1 solutions (E9-1-1). These solutions include call routing of 9-1-1 calls from mobile phones to the appropriate Public-Safety Answering Point (PSAP) and the delivery of call back number and location data to the 9-1-1 dispatcher. In addition to supporting 3G/4G (also known as Voice Over Long Term Evolution (VoLTE)) technologies, the contract provides for new services that will support 5G networks as they launch. The contract has an initial performance period of two years and provides for two annual option periods. In connection with the receipt of this contract, Comtech received an initial funded purchase order aggregating approximately $17.7 million.

In commenting on this award, Fred Kornberg, President and Chief Executive Officer of Comtech Telecommunications Corp., stated, "This contract award is a testament to the quality and high reliability of Comtech's market-leading Safety and Security Technology solutions. I believe this award is the first of several contracts we will receive from this important customer in fiscal 2018."

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces and markets innovative products, systems and services for advanced communications solutions. The Company sells products to a diverse customer base in the global commercial and government communications markets.

Certain information in this press release contains statements that are forward-looking in nature and involve certain significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from such forward-looking information. The Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings identify many such risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking information in this press release is qualified in its entirety by the risks and uncertainties described in such Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

