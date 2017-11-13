Comcast Business Expands Voice Solutions Portfolio with VoiceEdge Select

Comcast Business today announced a new addition to its voice solutions portfolio, VoiceEdge Select . Designed specifically for small businesses, VoiceEdge Select is a cloud based phone service with a full set of standard and advanced calling features, a mobile app and business grade phones priced affordably by the seat.

Comcast Business' VoiceEdge Select includes all of the traditional calling features small businesses expect but also includes, at no additional cost, advanced features, such as automated attendant, hunt groups, simultaneous ring, and readable voicemail. Business-grade Panasonic phones are included with the cost of the service, and customers can select from cordless and desk phone options. The service is delivered over Comcast's highly reliable, nationwide network enabling a high quality call experience.

"Small businesses are the heart of the American economy and they need services that can help them better serve their customers and compete against larger brands. VoiceEdge Select gives them professional call handling and an easy to use portal and mobile application letting them tailor the service to their needs to ensure they never miss a call in or out of the office," said John Guillaume, Vice President Product Management & UX at Comcast Business.

Comcast's technicians will provide professional installation and instruction for customers to get them up and running quickly. Businesses can keep their existing phone number, and with the mobile app, employees can receive and make calls from any device, including their desk phone, mobile phone or home phone using their business caller ID. Because the service is in the cloud and managed through an intuitive online portal, upgrades and configuration changes can be made easily without requiring an IT staff to handle.

"Services like VoiceEdge Select are leveling the playing field for small businesses by giving them access to capabilities similar to those of large enterprises," said Diane Myers, Senior Research Director, IHS Markit. "The advanced call features and inherent flexibility of VoiceEdge Select will be attractive to small businesses looking to gain a competitive advantage, easily scale alongside business needs and better manage their infrastructure and costs."

Comcast Business provides a comprehensive range of voice services for SMBs up to large enterprises, including:

For more information on the full Comcast Business voice solutions portfolio, visit https://business.comcast.com/phone. To download Business VoiceEdge desktop applications, visit Comcast Cloud Solutions Marketplace.

About Comcast Business

Comcast Business offers Ethernet, Internet, Wi-Fi, Voice and TV solutions to help organizations of all sizes transform their business. Powered by a next-generation, fiber-based network, and backed by 24/7 technical support, Comcast Business is one of the largest contributors to the growth of Comcast Cable. Comcast Business is the nation's largest cable provider to small and mid-size businesses and has emerged as a force in the Ethernet market; recognized over the last two years by leading industry associations as its fastest growing provider and service provider of the year.

For more information, call 866-429-3085. Follow on Twitter @ComcastBusiness and on other social media networks at http://business.comcast.com/social.

About Comcast Cable

Comcast Cable is one of the nation's largest video, high-speed Internet and phone providers to residential customers under the XFINITY brand and also provides these services to businesses. Comcast has invested in technology to build an advanced network that delivers among the fastest broadband speeds, and brings customers personalized video, communications and home management offerings. Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.